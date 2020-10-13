Soup kitchens
The JOY Soup Kitchen, 700 Albemarle Ave., serves take-out meals between 10:30-11:45 a.m. Monday-Friday. For information call 561-7519. The Community Outreach Soup Kitchen, 3492 Walnut St., Farmville, is continuing to serve meals from noon to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday on a take-out basis. Call Janet Heath at 917-4563.
Pre-diabetes education
Pre-diabetes classes, originally offered at the Pitt County Senior Center on County Home Road, are now being offered via ZOOM due to COVID-19. Classes are offered from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Call Lydia Best at 714-7454 to enroll.
School meal changes
New U.S. Department of Agriculture regulations require all Pitt County Schools curbside and delivery meals to be ordered weekly. The deadline for ordering is 3 p.m. Wednesdays for the following week’s meals. Visit http://bit.ly/PCSMeals to place orders.
VA flu shots
The Veterans Administration Greenville Health Care Center, 401 Moye Blvd., is offering drive-through flu shots for veterans 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. The vaccine available for all veterans registered for care within the Durham VA Health Care System at no cost and no required appointment. To limit exposure to COVID-19, veterans, guests and staff must wear a mask while on VA property. Email shahron.james@va.gov or call 919-928-3997.
ECU flu shots
ECU Physicians is holding a drive-through flu vaccination clinic 7:30-11:30 a.m. every Monday and Thursday through Oct. 29 behind the ECU Family Medicine Center on MacGregor Downs Road, off of Arlington Boulevard. The clinic is for current patients and all East Carolina University employees and students. Masks are required, and vaccinations will be available for children 10 years old and older.
Bus to senior center
GREAT Bus service has restarted transportation to the Council on Aging/Greenville Senior Center. Service will be provided every hour Monday-Friday on Route 1 until 2 p.m. Riders to the center will receive a ticket to be entered into a drawing for a $50 Walmart gift card.
Free testing
The Pitt County Health Department is offering free COVID-19 testing at the health department offices, 201 Government Circle. Testing Tuesday runs from 3-6 p.m. Testing on Thursday runs from 9 a.m. to noon. A signed consent form and questionnaire are required. To complete ahead of time, download copies at www.pittvountync.gov/Documentcenter/View/10819/ 2020-08-21_COVID-Testing-General-Consent-Forms.
Winterville seniors
The Winterville Senior Citizens Club is providing members with fresh vegetables and fruits every Tuesday. The distribution aims to help the vulnerable population stay healthy during this time. Call Beatrice Henderson at 814-9012 for information.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging is offering a number of programs in the coming weeks at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Most offerings are free. Call 752-1717, Ext. 201, for information and to register unless otherwise noted.
Living Healthy With Chronic Disease workshop, 1-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 13-Nov. 17.
Blood pressure screenings 10 a.m. to noon, Tuesday, Oct. 13. Drop ins welcome
Christmas wreath class, 2-4 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 14. Call to register and get your supplies list.
Making Jewelry: Earrings, 2-4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15. Cost is $5.
Wills and Trusts — the Basics, 3-4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20.
Gardening Class: Transplanting, 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21.
Christmas at the Biltmore Estate is Dec. 6-8. The three-day, two-night package includes travel and hotel.
