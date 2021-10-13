Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Legion bingo
American Legion Post 39’s weekly bingo is on Wednesdays at 403 St. Andrews Drive. Doors open at 5 p.m. and games start at 6:30 p.m.
Food pantry
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Food Pantry, 401 E. Fourth St., is open from 1-3 p.m. on Thursdays serving the entire community. Parking is available behind the church on Third Street. Call 752-3482.
Potters Guild sale
The Tar River Potters Guild will host its annual fall sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16, at Ironwood Country Club, 200 Golf Club Wynd. Visit the Tar River Potters Facebook and Instagram for a preview. The rain date is Oct. 17.
BBQ, Bluegrass & Brew
N.C. Stop Human Trafficking will host its BBQ, Bluegrass & Brew at 7 p.m. on Oct. 22 at The Barn on Saint Andrews, 400 Saint Andrews Drive. The event will feature The Still Shakers and support efforts to fight human trafficking. Visit encstophumantrafficking.org/2021-bbq-bluegrass-brew.
Ghost walk
Tickets are on sale now for the 2021 Farmville Ghost Walk, rated PG-13, at the Farmville Public Library and RE/MAX, 3208 S. Charles Blvd, Greenville. Cost is $10 payable to the Farmville Community Arts Council. No cards. The walks will be held Oct 21-23 and 28-30. Several time slots are available each night from 6-8 p.m. The walks starts at the Gazebo in the Town Common.
Family Fun Day
Moonbeams and Miracles Therapeutic Horsemanship Center, 2928 VOA Site B Road, Grimesland, will host an open house and family fun day from noon to 4 p.m. on Oct. 23. The event will feature fall activities including a “unicorn” photo shoot, pony painting and dress-up and a barbecue and dessert sale. There is no admission charge, but a fee will be charged for some activities, with proceeds to benefit the center. For more information, email info@moonbeammiracles.org.
Canine Crawl
The 20th annual Canine Crawl to benefit the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is scheduled from 1-5 p.m. on Oct. 24 at the Greenville Town Common, 105 E. First St. For more information, visit hsecarolina.org.
Legislative breakfast
The Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce will hold is annual legislative breakfast 7:30-9:30 a.m. on Oct. 29, at the Holiday Inn, 203 S.W. Greenville Blvd. The event will feature state Rep. John R. Bell IV, House majority leader, Reps. Brian Farkas and Kandie Smith and state Sen. Don Davis. Visit www.greenvillenc.org/events/annual-legislative-breakfast/ to register. Contact Aileen Peacock at 752-4101 Ext. 2223.
Legacy Days
The Grifton Museum is gearing up for its John Lawson Legacy Days to be held Oct. 29-30. The festival is a free, family-friendly event with history presentations and demonstrations, a cannon firing, exhibitors and more. For information call 524-0190, check them out on Facebook, and visit JohnLawsonLegacyDays.org.
Library seeks submissions
East Carolina University’s Academic Library Services and Laupus Health Sciences Library are asking residents throughout eastern North Carolina to share stories about how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected their lives to be included in its Special Collections archives. Learn more and share submissions at https://bit.ly/COVIDCollection-ECU or email specialcollections@ecu.edu if you’d like to drop off materials.