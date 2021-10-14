Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Food giveaway
The AN-NISSA 2 Food Bank will sponsor a canned food giveaway and a huge multi-family yard sale with clothing, housewares, appliances, electronics, art supplies and some giveaway items 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at 1114 N. Greene St. Space available by calling 341-6191
PFLAG
PFLAG Greenville will hold its next meeting via Zoom at 7 p.m. today. For more information contact info@greenvillepflag.org or visit facebook.com/gvpflag.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging is providing the following classes and programs at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Offerings are free unless otherwise noted. Registration required unless otherwise noted by calling 752-1717, Ext. 201.
Zumba Gold, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Friday.
Subtle Yoga class, 10-11 a.m. Saturday.
Road to Resources: Nutrition for Older Adults, 3-4 p.m. Monday. Seating is limited.
Dementia Care Station Rotation, 2-4 p.m. Tuesday.
Android phone class, 2-3 p.m. Oct. 21.
Community Shred Event, 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 22. There is a 3 box/bag maximum; $5 recommended donation.
Knitting and crocheting, 2-4 p.m. Oct. 22
Jewelry class 2-4 p.m. Oct. 27. Cost: $5.
Revival
King’s Crossroads Original Free Will Baptist Church, 2080 Seven Pines Road, Fountain, will have revival services at 7 p.m. Oct. 17-22. Evangelist Lee Patrick of Florence, S.C., will be the guest speaker. Childcare will be available. For more information, call 714-2440.
CROP Walk
First Christian Church, 3776 S. Main St. in Farmville, is hosting its annual Bobby Hodge Jr. CROP Hunger Walk at 2 p.m. Sunday to raise money to end hunger at home and around the world. Walkers will meet at the Walter B. Jones Town Common. Church World Service donates 25 percent of all money raised back to the community. Register or donate the day of the walk or at https://events.crophungerwalk.org/2021/event/farmvillenc
Chorale, Concert Choir
The ECU School of Music will present the University Chorale and Concert Choir at 7:30 p.m. Monday in A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. Free. Face coverings are required. Live streaming is available at www.youtube.com/ecuschoolofmusiclive. Call 328-6851.
Interfaith prayer
The Interfaith Clergy will hold their monthly prayer at noon on Monday at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Fourth St. Greenville.
Tea Party meeting
The Eastern NC Tea Party will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Parker’s Barbecue. Sloan Rachmuth, director of Education First Alliance and expert on critical race theory, is the speaker.
Power lunch
Dr. Michael Waldrum, CEO of Vidant Health and dean of the Brody School of Medicine at ECU, will be the speaker for the Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce October Power Luncheon at 11 a.m. on Tuesday. Members can register for the event at greenvillenc.org/events/power-luncheon-october-2021
Vaccinations
Vidant Health is offering free COVID-19 vaccinations to people 12 and older at the Greenville Vaccine Clinic, 2380 W. Arlington Blvd. Call 252-847-8000 or visit vidanthealth.com/vaccinate. Third shots also are available for eligible persons. Vaccines also are available through the The Pitt County Health Department, 201 Government Circle. Visit www.pittcountync.gov. More options can be found covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines/find-your-spot-take-your-shot.