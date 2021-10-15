Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Veteran flu shots
The Greenville VA Health Care Center, 401 Moye Blvd, will host drive-through flu shot clinics from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Oct. 30 for all veterans registered for care with the Durham VA Health Care System at no cost and no required appointment. Masks are required.
VFW Bingo
Charles Gray Morgan VFW Post 7032 holds its Bingo night every Saturday at 1108 Mumford Road. Doors open at 6 p.m. and games start at 7:30 p.m.
Food giveaway
The AN-NISSA 2 Food Bank will sponsor a canned food giveaway and multi-family yard sale 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at 1114 N. Greene St. Space available by calling 341-6191
Prayer breakfast
Reedy Branch Free Will Baptist Church, 4457 Reedy Branch Road, Winterville, will hold its men’s prayer breakfast at 8 a.m. on Saturday. PCC President Lawrence Rouse will be the guest speaker. The public is welcome.
Food giveaway
Triumph Missionary Baptist Church, 7874 U.S. 264, in Pitt County near Washington, N.C., will hold a drive-through food box giveaway at 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Saturday. Call 975-6944.
District Day
State Rep. Brian Farkas will hold his October District Day 1-2:30 p.m on Saturday at Bagelman Bagels, 1904 E. Fire Tower Road. Residents are welcome to drop by to chat about local or legislative issues. Call 919-733-5757.
Octubafest
East Carolina University School of Music will present Octubafest at noon Saturday in A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. Free. Face coverings are required. Call 328-6851.
Potters Guild sale
The Tar River Potters Guild will host its annual fall sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at Ironwood Country Club, 200 Golf Club Wynd. Jewelry and accessories, photography and framed prints, original paintings, handmade soaps, wooden art and games, fiber arts and functional and decorative pottery and glass arts from guild members will be for sale. East Carolina Italian Ice and Awaken Coffee will be available. Pitt Friends and the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina will offer pet adoptions and accept donations from online wish lists. Visit the Tar River Potters Facebook and Instagram for a preview.
Shad Festival fundraiser
The Grifton Shad Festival committee is holding a big fundraising event starting at 9 a.m. Saturday to benefit the 50th anniversary of the festival in April 2022. A motorcycle poker run kicks the event off at Ron Ayres Motorsports, 1929 N. Memorial Drive, Greenville. Kick stands up by 10 a.m. with stops to be announced and termination at the Grifton Depot at 1 p.m. Cost is $10 per bike. Call Tommy Sugg at 560-7828 or text Luke Woolard at 375-6095. Other activities centered at the depot throughout the day include a chili cook-off, a cruise-in for car and motorcycle clubs, the Old Friends Band and Donald Thompson Band, a 50/50 raffle, T-shirt sales, vendors, a community yard sale and more. To participate, call or text Jean Sugg at 939-6198.
Family Fun Day
Moonbeams and Miracles Therapeutic Horsemanship Center, 2928 VOA Site B Road, Grimesland, will host an open house and free family fun day from noon to 4 p.m. on Oct. 23. For more information, email info@moonbeammiracles.org.
Canine Crawl
The 20th annual Canine Crawl to benefit the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is scheduled from 1-5 p.m. on Oct. 24 at the Greenville Town Common, 105 E. First St. Visit hsecarolina.org.