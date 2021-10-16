Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
VFW Bingo
Charles Gray Morgan VFW Post 7032 holds its bingo night every Saturday at 1108 Mumford Road. Doors open at 6 p.m. and games start at 7:30 p.m.
Historic Bath
Historic Bath will host candlelight walking tours beginning at 6 p.m. today. Dramatic tales of Blackbeard and other figures from the town’s history will be featured. Guided, 90-minute tours will leave every 15 minutes from 6-8:45 p.m. Tickets are $12 for adults and $8 for youth and are sold at 207 Carteret St. A hayride will take participants to the tour. Golf cart transportation is also available upon request.
Revival
King’s Crossroads Original Free Will Baptist Church, 2080 Seven Pines Road, Fountain, will have revival services at 7 p.m. Sunday through Friday. Evangelist Lee Patrick of Florence, S.C., will be guest speaker. Childcare will be available. Call 714-2440.
CROP Walk
First Christian Church in Farmville is hosting its annual Bobby Hodge Jr. CROP Walk at 2 p.m. Sunday starting at the Walter B. Jones Town Common. Register or donate on site.
Chorale, Concert Choir
The ECU School of Music will present the University Chorale and Concert Choir at 7:30 p.m. Monday in A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. Free. Face coverings are required. Live streaming is available at www.youtube.com/ecuschoolofmusiclive. Call 328-6851.
Interfaith prayer
The Interfaith Clergy will hold their monthly prayer at noon on Monday at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Fourth St. Greenville.
Tea Party meeting
The Eastern NC Tea Party will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Parker’s Barbecue. Sloan Rachmuth, director of Education First Alliance and expert on critical race theory, will be speak.
Power lunch
Dr. Michael Waldrum, CEO of Vidant Health and dean of the Brody School of Medicine at ECU, will speak at the Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce Power Luncheon at 11 a.m. on Tuesday. Members can register for the event at greenvillenc.org/events/power-luncheon-october-2021.
Food giveaway
The St. Vincent de Paul Society will provide food bags curbside at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 2700 E. Fourth St., 11 a.m. to noon on Tuesday.
Next Generation concert
The Four Seasons Chamber Music Festival will present a Next Generation concert at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. Face coverings are required. For tickets or more information visit fourseasons.ecu.edu or call 328-6019.
Four Seasons concert
The Four Seasons Chamber Music Festival will present “Songs (and Dances!) My Mother Taught Me” at 7:30 p.m. Friday in A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. Face coverings are required. For tickets or more information visit fourseasons.ecu.edu or call 328-6019.
Art reception
City Art Gallery, 511 Red Banks Road, will host an opening reception for a solo exhibition by artist Richard Fennell from 5-8 p.m. Friday. The artist will speak at 7 p.m. Paintings by this graduate of ECU and UNC-Greensboro are featured in the Greenville Museum of Art and the North Carolina Museum of Art. Visit cityartgreenvillecom.
Youth Arts Festival
The 17th annual Youth Arts Festival is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct 23 at the Town Common, 105 E. First St. The event, which is free to attend, will include art demonstrations, performances and food. Visit facebook.com/youthartsfestivalnc.