Coalition meeting
The Pitt County Coalition Against Human Trafficking will meet at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday at Oakmont Baptist Church fellowship hall, 1100 Red Banks Road. The speaker will be Lindley Brickhouse, administrator of Access East for the Healthy Opportunities Pilot. For more information about the PCCAHT meeting, email Melinda Sampson at melinda@ncstophumantrafficking.org.
Republican Women
The Republican Women of Pitt County will host their monthly luncheon and speakers series on Thursday at Greenville Country Club, 216 Country Club Drive. Social and check-in are at 11:30; program and lunch begin at noon. The guest speaker is Dave Davis, director of the Pitt County Board of Elections. For more information and to RSVP, email: rwpc21@gmail.com. An RSVP is required for lunch.
Food pantry
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Food Pantry, 401 E. Fourth St., is open from 1-3 p.m. on Thursday. Parking is available behind the church on Third Street.
‘Avenue Q’
Magnolia Arts Center, 1703 E. 14th St., will present performances of "Avenue Q" at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday with matinee performances at 2 p.m. on Saturday. The play is a musical comedy acted with puppets and centered on mature themes. Tickets are $20 for the general public and $15 for students and seniors. Visit magnoliaartscenter.com or call 888-622-3868.
Revival service
King’s Crossroads Original Free Will Baptist Church, 2080 Seven Pines Road, Fountain, will have revival services at 7 p.m. today through Friday, Oct. 21. Guest evangelists will be Milton and Melvin Worthington.
Candlelight vigil
The Pitt County Domestic Violence Awareness Month Candlelight Vigil will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday in Superior Courtroom 1 at the Pitt County Courthouse, 100 W. Third St. The event remembers county residents who have died as a result of domestic violence. Organizers include the Center for Family Violence Prevention, the Greenville Police Department, Pitt County Sheriff’s Office and the Pitt County Domestic Violence Network.
Gospel program
Poplar Hill FWBC, 5761 Stokestown St. John Road, Ayden, will host a gospel program at 3 p.m. on Saturday. It will feature The Anointed Pearls of Faith of Greenville, The Gospel Crusaders of Kinston, Nate and The Anointed Angels of Ayden, Frank Ingram and The New Soul Speakers of Ayden. There will be a free will offering. Contact Deacon Floyd at 412-4629.
Legacy Days
The Grifton History Museum and Catechna Indian Village, 437-A Creekshore Drive, will host the John Lawson Legacy Days Friday-Saturday. Events run from 6-9 p.m. on Friday, including live music with Morgan Hudson Vickers and a night-time cannon firing on Contentnea Creek. The festival continues from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday with historical presentations by Dr. Arwin Smallwood, Dr. Michael Brantley and Edwin Averette, Civil War and colonial encampments, tours, daytime cannon firings and more. Visit johnlawsonlegacydays.org and facebook.com/JohnLawsonLegacyDays.
Canine Crawl
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina will host its 21st annual Canine Crawl from 1-5 p.m. on Sunday at the Greenville Town Common, 1-5 E. First St. The event, which serves as a fundraiser for the Humane Society, will feature music, games and the vendor village. Free. Visit hsecarolina.org.