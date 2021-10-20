Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Liz Upton Ball Drop
The J.H. Rose High School women’s tennis team will hold the annual Liz Upton Ball Drop fundraiser from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday at the school’s tennis courts, 600 W. Arlington Blvd. Supporters can buy tennis balls to participate in a 50-50 raffle in support of breast cancer research. A Greenville Utilities bucket truck will drop about 500 balls at 5 p.m.
Legion bingo
American Legion Post 39’s weekly bingo is on Wednesdays at 403 St. Andrews Drive off Greenville Boulevard between Azteca and the Golden Corral. Doors open at 5 p.m. and games start at 6:30 p.m.
Food pantry
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Food Pantry, 401 E. Fourth St., is open from 1-3 p.m. on Thursdays. Parking is available behind the church on Third Street. Call 752-3482.
Ghost walk
Tickets are on sale for the 2021 Farmville Ghost Walk, rated PG-13, at the Farmville Public Library and RE/MAX, 3208 S. Charles Blvd. Cost is $10 cash. The walks will be held Oct. 21-23 and 28-30. Several time slots are available each night beginning at 6 p.m., with the last walk leaving at 7:30 p.m. from the gazebo at the Town Common. Visit www.farmville-arts.org.
Youth Arts Festival
The 17th annual Youth Arts Festival is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Town Common, 105 E. First St. The free event will include art demonstrations, performances and food. Visit facebook.com/youthartsfestivalnc.
Ayden Museum
Ayden Historical and Arts Society’s Museum, 554 Second St., will hold its monthly open house 2-4 p.m. Sunday. Docents will be present to answer questions and to share information in the separate galleries. There is no admission charge, but donations are welcome.
Aces for Autism
Aces for Autism’s eighth annual Samuel C. Robinson dinner and auction will be held at 7 p.m. Monday at the Greenville Convention Center, 303 S.W. Greenville Blvd. Author, sports analyst and former NFL star Tim Tebow will be keynote speaker. General admission tickets are $30. Visit acesforautismnc.com.
Haunted tales
Historian Roger Kammerer will share “Haunted Tales from Eastern North Carolina” at the Eastern Carolina Village and Farm Museum, 4570 County Home Road, at 6 p.m. on Oct. 29. The free event is suitable for adults and children. It will be outdoors around the fire so bring a chair, blanket and snack. Plan to share your own ghost stories as well. Call 757-0107.
Legacy Days
The Grifton Museum is gearing up for its John Lawson Legacy Days to be held Oct. 29-30. The festival is a free, family-friendly event with history presentations and demonstrations, a cannon firing, exhibitors and more. For information call 524-0190 and visit JohnLawsonLegacyDays.org.
Halloween Jamborini
Greenville Museum of Art, 802 S. Evans St., will host Halloween Jamborini from 1-4 p.m. Oct. 30. The indoor/outdoor event will feature arts and crafts, games, movies, interactive entertainment and Trunk or Treat. Participants may come in costume, but dress-up is not required. Tickets are $10 for children; parents free. Visit gmoa.org.
Romans Road
Spring of Living Water Pentecostal Holiness Church, 4221 Belcher St., Farmville, will hold “The Romans Road Experience” 6-8 p.m. on Oct. 31. Visitors will be guided by a Roman soldier along the road for an evening of fun and life transformed. The family event is open to the public.