Shred event
The Pitt County Council on Aging will hold a community shred event 10 a.m. to noon on Friday at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. There is a three box/bag maximum; $5 recommend donation.
Veteran Stand Down
The Disabled American Veterans of Pitt County will be conducting its annual Stand Down to help local veterans that are homeless or in need of assistance from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday at the Pitt County American Legion Post 39, 403 St. Andrews Drive. The event will offer vaccinations, haircuts, assistance with VA claims, food, mental health and homeless screenings, medical screenings, benefits navigation and employment assistance. For more information call 258-4307 or email pittcountygvn@outlook.com. Veterans will need to show ID or proof of military service.
Revival
Revival services at King’s Crossroads Original Free Will Baptist Church, 2080 Seven Pines Road, Fountain, will continue at 7 p.m. through Friday. Evangelist Lee Patrick of Florence, S.C., is guest speaker. Childcare is available. For more information, call 714-2440.
BBQ, Bluegrass & Brew
N.C. Stop Human Trafficking will host its BBQ, Bluegrass & Brew at 7 p.m. on Friday at The Barn on Saint Andrews, 400 Saint Andrews Drive. The event will feature The Still Shakers and support efforts to fight human trafficking. Visit encstophumantrafficking.org/2021-bbq-bluegrass-brew.
Trunk or Treat
The Greenville Police Department will host a trunk or treat for all residents at its substations from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday. Officers will be on hand to give out candy and provide other activities. Face painting will be at the South Zone station, 728 S.W. Greenville Blvd.; pumpkin decorating at the East Zone station, 3125 E. 10th St., Suite A; and a photo booth will be at the West Zone station, 1024 W. Fifth St.
Veteran flu shots
The Greenville VA Health Care Center, 401 Moye Blvd, will host a free drive-through flu shot clinic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Oct. 30. Masks are required.
VFW Bingo
Charles Gray Morgan VFW Post 7032 holds its Bingo night every Saturday at 1108 Mumford Road. Doors open at 6 p.m. and games start at 7:30 p.m.
Food Distribution
St. Peter’s Developmental Center, 1295 E. Mumford Road, will hold a drive-through food box giveaway 9-11 a.m. Saturday. Call 325-4162.
Food pantry
The St. James United Methodist Church Food Pantry, 2000 Forest Hill Circle, will distribute bags of fresh produce and baked goods along with nonperishable food at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday. Drive-up. Call 752-6154.
Fall Bazaar
St. James United Methodist Church UMW Fall Bazaar will be 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday in the fellowship hall, 2000 Forest Hill Circle. Fall and Christmas decorations, handmade items, white elephant sale and baked goods will all be available. Christmas light balls are also for sale at $25 each.
Family Fun Day
Moonbeams and Miracles Therapeutic Horsemanship Center, 2928 VOA Site B Road, Grimesland, will host an open house and family fun day from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. For more information, email info@moonbeammiracles.org.
Canine Crawl
The 20th annual Canine Crawl to benefit the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is scheduled from 1-5 p.m. on Oct. 24 at the Greenville Town Common, 105 E. First St. Visit hsecarolina.org.