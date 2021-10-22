Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Veteran Stand Down
The Disabled American Veterans of Pitt County will hold its annual Stand Down to help veterans who are homeless or in need of assistance from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at the Pitt County American Legion Post 39, 403 St. Andrews Drive. Call 258-4307.
Ghost walk
Tickets are on sale for the 2021 Farmville Ghost Walk, rated PG-13, at the Farmville Public Library and RE/MAX, 3208 S. Charles Blvd, Greenville. Cost is $10 cash. The walks will be held 6-7:30 p.m. today and Saturday and Oct. 28-30 starting at the gazebo at the Town Common. Visit www.farmville-arts.org.
BBQ, Bluegrass & Brew
N.C. Stop Human Trafficking will host its BBQ, Bluegrass & Brew at 7 p.m. today at The Barn on Saint Andrews, 400 St. Andrews Drive, featuring The Still Shakers. Visit encstophumantrafficking.org/2021-bbq-bluegrass-brew.
Four Seasons concert
The ECU School of Music’s Four Seasons Chamber Music Festival will present “Songs (and Dances!) My Mother Taught Me” at 7:30 p.m. today in A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. For tickets or information visit fourseasons.ecu.edu or call 328-6019.
Art reception
City Art Gallery, 511 Red Banks Road, will host an opening reception for a solo exhibition by artist Richard Fennell from 5-8 p.m. today. Fennell will speak at 7 p.m. Visit cityartgreenvillecom.
Fall Bazaar
St. James United Methodist Church UMW Fall Bazaar will be 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday in the fellowship hall, 2000 Forest Hill Circle. Fall and Christmas decorations, handmade items, white elephant sale and baked goods will all be available. Christmas light balls are also for sale at $25 each.
Family Fun Day
Moonbeams and Miracles Therapeutic Horsemanship Center, 2928 VOA Site B Road, Grimesland, will host an open house and family fun day from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. The event will feature fall activities including a “unicorn” photo shoot, pony painting and dress-up and a barbecue and dessert sale. For more information, email info@moonbeammiracles.org.
New Music concert
ECU School of Music’s North Carolina New Music Initiative will present the music of Lei Liang at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. This world-premiere of the commissioned work “Close Your Eyes” will feature the ECU Symphonic Wind Ensemble and vocalists, under the direction of Dr. William Staub. Free. Face coverings are required. Live streaming is available at www.youtube.com/ecuschoolofmusiclive. Call 328-6851.
VFW Bingo
Charles Gray Morgan VFW Post 7032 holds its bingo night every Saturday at 1108 Mumford Road. Doors open at 6 p.m. and games start at 7:30 p.m.
Food Distribution
St. Peter’s Developmental Center, 1295 E. Mumford Road, will hold a drive-through food box giveaway 9-11 a.m. Saturday. Call 325-4162.
Food pantry
The St. James United Methodist Church Food Pantry, 2000 Forest Hill Circle, will distribute bags of fresh produce and baked goods along with nonperishable food at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday. Drive-up. Call 752-6154.
Canine Crawl
The 20th annual Canine Crawl to benefit the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is scheduled from 1-5 p.m. on Sunday at the Greenville Town Common, 105 E. First St. For more information, visit hsecarolina.org.