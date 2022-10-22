Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Ayden Museum
The Ayden Museum will hold its Fourth Sunday Open House from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday. This will be the last opportunity to see and enjoy George Snyder’s handmade quilt display and the Smith-Turnage collection of Ayden’s history. The museum also is open 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday with opportunities to speak with exhibit designer Phil Barth. There is no admission fee but donations are appreciated.
University Chorale
The ECU University Chorale and Concert Choir will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Monday in A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. Admission is free. Live streaming is available at www.youtube.com/ecuschoolofmusiclive. Call 328-6851.
Surrogate parent training
Pitt County Schools will host a training session for special education surrogate parent volunteers at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the Kathy Taft Center, 2010 Allen Road. Volunteers represent the educational needs of a child with disabilities when the child’s parent is unable or unwilling to do so. Contact Cindy Arriagada at 695-7961 or email arriagc@pitt.k12.nc.us.
Farm Bureau
The annual members meeting of the Pitt County Farm Bureau is set for 6 p.m. on Tuesday at The Cotton Barn, 942 Laurie Ellis Road, Winterville. The meeting will focus solely on the business and will not include a meal or door prizes.
Four Seasons
East Carolina University’s Four Seasons Chamber Music Festival will host “Impressions, Classics and Funk” at 7:30 p.m. on Friday in A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. The performance will feature Ieva Jokubaviciute, piano, Alan Kay, clarinet, and Ara Gregorian, viola, performing the music of Mozart, Robert Schumann, Johannes Brahms and Claude Debussy, among others. Ticketed, in person and online. Tickets may be purchased online at fsdigitalconcerthall.com or by calling the ECU Central Ticket Office at 328-4788.
Historical Ghost Walk
The Eastern Carolina Village and Farm Museum, 4570 County Home Road, will host a historical ghost walk starting at 6 p.m. on Oct. 28 and 29. Guided small groups leave every 20 minutes. Tour features true stories with live re-enactments. Admission is $10 for adults and $7 for children ages 10-16, collected at gate. Call 531-2771 to reserve a space or email ecvafm@gmail.com with your contact information and preferred date and time.
Silent movie performance
Dr. Filip Presseisen, a native of Poland who is regarded across Europe as one of today’s finest theater organ performers, will present a concert at 7 p.m. Friday at First Presbyterian Church, 1400 S. Elm St. The entirety of the concert on the church’s Lewtak organ will be an improvised “soundtrack” to the 1920 silent movie “The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari.” There is no charge for the concert, but cash donations will be accepted to offset the cost of travel, lodging, food, etc. for Filip. For more information, contact karrie@fpcgreenville.org.
Día de los Muertos
The Association of Mexicans in North Carolina (AMEXCAN) and WellCare will hold its Day of the Dead Celebration from 4-8 p.m. on Oct. 29 at the WellCare Parking Lot at University Commons, 3040 Evans St. The event will include health screenings, educational materials, personal protective equipment, voter registration, COVID-19 vaccines, games, prizes, contests and more. Visit tinyurl.com/gvilleevent by Monday to host a booth or call 367-8779.