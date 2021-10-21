BYH, saying Christmas is at risk due to supply chain problems leads me to believe you don't know the reason for Christmas.
Bless our hearts Greenville. Just returned from a week at the beach where I remarked several times about how quiet the cars were. Then I returned to the land of the unmuffled exhaust pipe. C'mon Greenville, you're better than being a star noise polluter! Don't we have a noise ordinance?
No BYH. I'm all for bus drivers and substitutes getting raises but what about the TA's? TA's don't get a planning period. Many don't even get breaks during the school day. TA's have to cover teacher's classes as well!
The condition of our current society is a direct result of what happens when so many waste their day attacking caricatures of the opposition instead of dealing with substantive issues that reside mostly in the middle ground. If we do not return to a culture that values coming together to solve problems through compromise, we have much darker days ahead.
BYH, leftists and those who think their way of life rules. Who do you think you are? There are many who are opposed to homosexual lifestyles and do not want our children exposed. You can impose your hate and name calling on us but you will not deter our devotion to Christ and his teachings. That is our belief, as you have yours. The only intolerant group is you.
The Greenville City Council and its planning board have rubber stamped most rezoning requests in the last year or so with not thinking about environmental and safety impacts. Also, the COVID relief money isn't for recreation, it is to help small businesses and others affected by COVID. Brining a baseball team here is not the answer. No BYH here.
BYH to the Hunden Group for offering consulting to Uptown Greenville. I’m not sure I understand the 500 foot rule issue being discussed but I agree with the Hunden Group about recruiting a grocery store, condominiums and market rate apartments on Fifth and Evans street. This would be a game changer so please bring the Hunden Group back after the 500 Foot is resolved.
BYH to Sir David Attenborough, who said "The fact is that no species has ever had such wholesale control over everything on Earth, living or dead, as we now have. That lays upon us, whether we like it or not, an awesome responsibility. In our hands lies not only our own future, but that of all other living creatures with whom we share the Earth.
BYH: Honestly, people, if Democrats were rigging elections, we'd have single payer health care, clean water, no Fox News and solar cars by now.
Send contributions using the submission form on reflector.com, by emailing blessyourheart@reflector.com or calling 329-9564.