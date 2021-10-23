Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Health Harvest
Transforming Christian Ministries Healthy Lives, Healthy Choices will hold its Health Harvest Festival from 3-5 p.m. today at Alice Keene Park, 4561 County Home Road. The event will include games, treats and healthy discussions with the goal to keep every kid healthy, active and ready to learn. Contact Valarie Walker at tcmhlhc1@gmail.com.
Ayden Museum
Ayden Historical and Arts Society’s Museum, located in the former Dixon Medical Building at 554 Second St., will hold its monthly open house from 2-4 p.m. Sunday. Docents will be present to answer questions and to share information. There is no admission charge, but donations are welcome.
Canine Crawl
The 20th annual Canine Crawl to benefit the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is scheduled from 1-5 p.m. on Sunday at the Greenville Town Common, 105 E. First St. For more information, visit hsecarolina.org.
Collegiate Choir
ECU’s School of Music will present the ECU Collegiate Choir at 7:30 p.m. Monday in A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. Free. Face coverings are required. Live streaming is available at www.youtube.com/ecuschoolofmusiclive. For more information call 328-6851.
Aces for Autism
Aces for Autism’s eighth annual Samuel C. Robinson dinner and auction will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Greenville Convention Center, 303 S.W. Greenville Blvd. Author, sports analyst and former NFL star Tim Tebow will be the keynote speaker. General admission tickets are $30. Visit acesforautismnc.com.
Legislative breakfast
The Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual legislative breakfast 7:30-9:30 a.m. on Friday at the Holiday Inn, 203 S.W. Greenville Blvd., with House Majority Leader John R. Bell IV, state Reps. Brian Farkas and Kandie Smith and state Sen. Don Davis. Visit www.greenvillenc.org/events/annual-legislative-breakfast/ to register. Contact Aileen Peacock at 752-4101, Ext. 2223.
Haunted tales
Historian Roger Kammerer will share “Haunted Tales from Eastern North Carolina” at the Eastern Carolina Village and Farm Museum, 4570 County Home Road, at 6 p.m. on Friday. The free event will be outdoors around the fire so bring a chair, blanket and snack. Plan to share your own ghost stories as well. Call 757-0107.
Legacy Days
The Grifton Museum is gearing up for its John Lawson Legacy Days to be held Oct. 29-30. The festival is a free, family-friendly event with history presentations and demonstrations, a cannon firing, exhibitors and more. For information call 524-0190, check them out on Facebook, and visit JohnLawsonLegacyDays.org.
Halloween Jamborini
Greenville Museum of Art, 802 S. Evans St., will host Halloween Jamborini from 1-4 p.m. on Oct. 30. The indoor/outdoor event will feature arts and crafts, games, movies, interactive entertainment and Trunk or Treat. Participants may come in costume, but dress-up is not required. Tickets are $10 for children, with parents admitted free. Visit gmoa.org.
Romans Road
Spring of Living Water Pentecostal Holiness Church, 4221 Belcher St., Farmville, will hold “The Romans Road Experience” 6-8 p.m. on Oct. 31. Visitors will be guided by a Roman soldier along the road for an evening of fun and life transformed. The family event is open to the public.