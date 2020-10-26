BYH to those who have worked for a living. If Democrats win, your money will be confiscated and "redistributed" to ne'er-do-wells and freeloaders. Yes, that sounds bad, but just wait until you end up in one of Kamala's re-education camps. They worked very well for Mao.
To the anti-mask crazies. Your surgery is scheduled. Surgical team will not be wearing masks, gloves, protective head cap or surgical gowns. Now take out your phone, start videoing and call 911. THEY are putting YOUR life in danger. Think about it
BYH, I'd rather be an American than a Trump supporter.
BYH, weak people revenge. Strong people forgive. Intelligent people ignore.
BYH, if you vote for Trump or any Republican, you deserve everything you get for supporting those who would dismantle the postal service for their political gain. That should be enough right there to vote against them, that is some banana republic stuff right there.
BYH let's see Joe. You are going to have open borders, free health care for everyone, including those "open border Illegals." You will get all of your family members jobs.
BYH, make a plan, vote. This week there will be no waiting whatsoever. Don't wait until election day, just get out there and vote a straight blue ticket now that all Republicans have shown what hypocrites they are.
Wearing a mask is living in fear ... wearing a gun is not? BYHs hypocrites.
BYH to the Daily Reflector for ignoring BYH submissions that criticize your paper. I find the online paper to be inferior to the print edition. Why does the online Reflector fail to print articles one can read in print? For example failing to include the BYH column on at least two occasions, and also other articles. Please return to replicating the print version online.
BYH, we gave a con man grifter the keys to our treasury and he has been siphoning as fast as he could for almost four years. It cost us $133.8 million alone just for his golf trips as of February, money funneled into his resorts. When all is said and done, there is no telling how far his corruption extended, or how much he enriched himself.
Biden will be worse than Jimmy Carter. Under Carter we had huge gas prices/shortages and just hoped we could get fuel. High unemployment, high inflation, stagnant growth, increased taxes. He lost respect for our country in the world and hostages were held for 400+ days until Reagan freed them. He pardoned draft dodgers. He gave away the Panama Canal. He was terrible, Joe is worse.
BYH to Biden. In his plea for votes, he promises to tax business to make them pay higher taxes to support his planned give away programs. He is now promising manufacturing companies (business) big rewards for manufacturing goods in the US. Does he plan to reward business with dinner at the White House while taxing them out of business? How to you plan to reward and punish at the same time? A puzzle for democrats!
I remember going in Walmart and other grocery stores and seeing a lot of empty shelves a few months ago. That was not a good feeling not knowing if you were going to be able to buy the bare essentials that most everybody in this country is used to. If you elect this crowd of socialist/communist that is running for office then what you saw a few months ago will become the new normal.
Bless my red hat. While you may think I'm stupid for wearing a red hat, I'm showing that I am not for killing Babies. How about you!
Send contributions using the submission form on reflector.com, by emailing to blessyourheart@reflector.com or calling 329-9564.