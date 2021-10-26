Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Give blood
The American Red Cross Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767 to make appointments at the center or at blood drives coming up at the following locations: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at the ECU Main Campus Student Center, 501 E. 10th Street.
Legion bingo
American Legion Post 39’s weekly bingo is on Wednesdays at 403 St. Andrews Drive. Doors open at 5 p.m. and games start at 6:30 p.m.
New Music concert
The ECU School of Music’s North Carolina NewMusic Initiative will present “Subaerial Collective” at 7:30 p.m. Friday in A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. The performance will feature University of Georgia faculty artists Adrian Childs, Peter Van Zandt Lane and Emily Koh. Free. Face coverings required. Streaming is available at www.youtube.com/ecuschoolomusiclive. Call 328-6851.
Tea Party meeting
The Eastern NC Tea Party will meet at 5:15 p.m. Nov. 2 Parker’s Barbecue 3109 S. Memorial Drive. Attorney Diane Rufino of the Tea Party will explain how the coronavirus infects humans and how it activates the immune system as well as how the various COVID vaccines work. The presentation will begin at 6 p.m.
Diabetes testing
The Pitt County Health Department will provide free pre-diabetes drive through testing for adults 18 years and older from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m on Nov. 9 at 201 Government Circle. Participants will receive an HgbA1c test, paper screener and other helpful information, as well as small incentives. Contact Robin Tant at 902-2388 or Ronita Jones at 919-641-6863.
Veteran’s Day
The Town of Ayden will host its Veterans Day celebration at 1 p.m. Nov. 11 at Veteran’s Park, 404 Third St. In the event of rain, the celebration will take place Doug Mitchell Auditorium, 4354 Lee St.
Field of Honor
The Greenville Noon Rotary continues its Field of Honor through Nov. 13 at the Greenville Town Common, 105 E. First St. The display features hundreds of flags recognizing heroes, including military veterans, police, firefighters, educators, health care professionals and others. The display is free to view, and the fee to sponsor a flag is $35. Visit greenvilleflagfield.com. A closing ceremony is scheduled for 9 a.m. Nov. 13.
Voyages
Yamiche Alcindor, White House correspondent for “PBS NewsHour” and moderator of PBS’ public affairs show “Washington Week,” will discuss “Truth in Journalism: Reporting on Politics and Identity in America” at 7 p.m. on Nov. 18 in the Main Campus Student Center at 501 E. 10th St. The event is part of the Thomas Harriot College of Arts and Sciences Voyages of Discovery Series program. Visit voyages.ecu.edu for more information.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging is providing the following classes and programs at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Offerings are free unless otherwise noted. Registration required unless otherwise noted by calling 752-1717, Ext. 201.
Jewelry class 2-4 p.m. Wednesday. Cost: $5.
Zumba Gold 5:30-6:30 p.m. Friday.
Subtle Yoga Class 10-11 a.m. on the first and third Saturday every month.
Knitting and Crocheting, 2-4 p.m. on the second and fourth Friday of every month.