New Music concert
The ECU School Music’s North Carolina New Music Initiative will present “Subaerial Collective” at 7:30 p.m. Friday in A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. The performance will feature University of Georgia faculty artists Adrian Childs, Peter Van Zandt Lane and Emily Koh. Free. Face coverings are required. Live streaming is available at www.youtube.com/ecuschoolofmusiclive. For more information call 328-6851.
Romans Road
Spring of Living Water Pentecostal Holiness Church, 4221 Belcher St., Farmville, will hold “The Romans Road Experience” 6-8 p.m. on Sunday. Visitors will be guided by a Roman soldier along the road for an evening of fun and life transformed. The family event is open to the public.
Bird club meeting
The Greenville-River Park Bird Club will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday in the theater at River Park North. Beth Clark will present “Painting Birds.” Clark is an artist inspired by her love of nature and animals. She strives to evoke a sense of peacefulness in her artwork by capturing the personalities of the animals she paints. Clark is a self-taught artist that grew up in Greenville and a musician with several degrees in music from ECU and University of South Carolina. She lives in Washington, N.C., and her artwork has been on display in numerous locations. Attendance is limited to 25 people. All unvaccinated attendees must wear a mask and vaccinated attendees are encouraged to wear masks. Attendees must maintain a 6-foot social distance from others. All Bird Club meetings are free and open to the public, for more information contact Howard Vainright at 413-8292 or email asnakeman@hotmail.com
Fall festival
First Christian Church, 3776 S. Main St., Farmville, will hold its Fall Festival at 7 a.m. Nov. 6. The event will include an outdoor yard sale, a country store with baked goods, craft items, frozen meals and a gift shop, and a men’s breakfast booth. A take-out dinner will be available from 6:30-8 p.m. with beef barbecue, beans, mashed potatoes, slaw, roll and dessert. Tickets are $20, and $5 of each ticket sold goes directly to a fund to take citizens off the waiting list for Meals on Wheels for the next year. Contact the church office for tickets office@fccfarmville.org or 753-3179. An online silent auction runs through Nov. 5: biddingowl.com/fccfallfestival. Proceeds support missions projects.
Field of Honor
The Greenville Noon Rotary continues its Field of Honor through Nov. 13 at the Greenville Town Common, 105 E. First St. The display is free to view and the fee to sponsor a flag is $35. Visit greenvilleflagfield.com. A closing ceremony is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Nov. 13.
Veteran flu shots
The Greenville VA Health Care Center, 401 Moye Blvd, will host a drive-through flu shot clinic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday for all veterans registered for care within the Durham VA Health Care System at no cost. Masks are required.
Breast cancer screenings
Vidant Cancer Care will hold free breast cancer screenings from 1-4 p.m. Nov. 11 for residents without health insurance at the Eddie and Jo Allison Smith Tower, 524 Moye Blvd., in Greenville. The screenings are for women 40 years of age and older with a least one year since their last mammogram. Call 847-7867 to register.