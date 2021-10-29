Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Ghost walk
Tickets are on sale for the 2021 Farmville Ghost Walk at the Farmville Public Library and RE/MAX, 3208 S. Charles Blvd, Greenville. Cost is $10 cash. The walks start 6 p.m. today and Saturday at the Town Common. Visit www.farmville-arts.org.
New Music concert
The ECU School of Music’s North Carolina NewMusic Initiative will present “Subaerial Collective” at 7:30 p.m. today in A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. Live streaming is available at www.youtube.com/ecuschoolofmusiclive. The event is free. Call 328-6851.
Haunted tales
Historian Roger Kammerer will share “Haunted Tales from Eastern North Carolina” at the Eastern Carolina Village and Farm Museum, 4570 County Home Road at 6 p.m. today. The free event is outdoors around the fire so bring a chair, blanket and snack. Plan to share your own ghost stories as well. Call 757-0107.
Legacy Days
The Grifton Museum, 437 Creekshore Drive, is holding its John Lawson Legacy Days today and Saturday. The festival is a free, family-friendly event with history presentations and demonstrations, a cannon firing, exhibitors and more. Call 524-0190, check them out on Facebook. Tonight’s festivities include homemade vegetable soup with crackers and a drink for $7 and a trunk or treat event at the Grifton Fire Department, 6881 S. Highland Blvd.
Halloween Jamborini
Greenville Museum of Art, 802 S. Evans St., will host Halloween Jamborini from 1-4 p.m. Saturday. The indoor/outdoor event will feature arts and crafts, games, movies, interactive entertainment and a trunk or treat. Costumes encouraged, not required. Tickets are $10 for children; parents admitted free. Visit gmoa.org.
Chamber Singers
ECU’s School of Music will present the ECU Chamber Singers fall concert and album release at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Fourth St. Free. Face coverings are required. For information call 328-6851.
Spooktacular concert
ECU’s School of Music will present “Gabriel’s Spooktacular Halloween Spookstravaganza” at 7:30 p.m. Sunday in A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. Face coverings are required for the free event. Live streaming is at www.youtube.com/ecuschoolofmusiclive. For more information call 328-6851.
Golden K meeting
The Golden K Greenville Kiwanis will host Kristi Overton Johnson at 10 a.m. on Tuesday at the Masonic Lodge, 1104 Charles St. Johnson will speak about her magazine Victorius Living. For further information, call 367-8310.
Food giveaway
The St. Vincent de Paul Society will provide food bags curbside at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 2700 E. Fourth St., from 11 a.m. to noon on Tuesday.
Food distribution
Triumph Missionary Baptist Church, 7874 U.S. 264, Washington, N.C., in Pitt County will be hold a drive-through giveaway of food boxes on 10-11:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Call 252 -975-6944 for information.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging is providing the following programs at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Offerings are free unless otherwise noted. Registration required unless otherwise noted by calling 752-1717, Ext. 201.
Positive Approach to Care, 1-3:30 p.m., Tuesday.
Holiday Hymnology Class, 10-11 a.m. Wednesdays, Nov. 3-24.
Beginner Machine Quilting 10 a.m. to noon, Wednesdays, Nov. 3-24. Cost $35.