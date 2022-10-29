Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Gospel concert
Kings Crossroads Free Will Baptist Church, 2080 Seven Pines Road, Falkland, will host 11th Hour Gospel Group in concert at 7 p.m. on Sunday. Call 714-2440.
Arts Council survey
Emerge Gallery & Art Center and the Pitt County Arts Council are conducting a survey to help plan programming and efforts for the coming year that support the arts in all forms. This survey is available in English and Spanish at surveymonkey.com/r/NF9Z6QT and will be available through Monday. Call 551-6947.
Tea Party
The Eastern NC Tea Party will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Parkers Barbecue, 3109 S. Memorial Drive. Diane Rufino will lead a discussion about the status of the NC voter ID amendment to the state constitution and the voter ID law.
Golden K Kiwanis
The Golden K Kiwanis Greenville will meet at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at the Masonic Hall, 1104 Charles St. Kim McNeill, ECU women’s basketball coach, will review the upcoming season. All are welcome. Call 367-8310.
Food distribution
Triumph Missionary Baptist Church, 7874 U.S. 264, Washington, N.C., in Pitt County will hold a drive-through food box giveaway from 10-11:15 a.m. on Wednesday. Call 975-6944 for information.
Self-care panel
The Laupus Health Sciences Library Diversity Committee will host Community Care: When Self-Care is not Enough, a webinar panel discussion from 12:30-1:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Panelists from ECU Health, the ECU Family Therapy Clinic, and the Department of Health Education and Promotion will discuss how ECU is promoting community care, and what research and measures have been taken to implement community care around ECU and beyond. Panelists include Christina Bowen, chief well-being officer at ECU Health; Erin Ness Roberts, clinic director, ECU Family Therapy Clinic; and Tamra J. Church and Jennifer C. Matthews, Department of Health Education and Promotion. ECU student Muhammad Hassan will moderate. Visit hsl.ecu.edu for Microsoft Teams registration.
Fall Festival
First Christian Church, 3776 S. Main St., Farmville, will hold its Fall Festival for Missions from 7 a.m.-noon on Nov. 5. It will feature a yard sale, country store, crafts and hot breakfast.
QAR Lab tours
The Queen Anne’s Revenge Conservation Lab, 1157 VOA Site C Road, will host free tours from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 5. The lab is home to the remains of pirate Blackbeard’s flagship, formerly the slave-trading vessel La Concorde, wrecked of the coast of North Carolina. Archaeologists and conservators responsible for conserving, documenting, and investigating the ship will give tours every 30 minutes. Tours last approximately 1.5 hours. Space is limited and reservations are required. Fill out a form at qaronline.org to register.
Fleming Chapel
Fleming Chapel OFWB Church, 1321 Belvoir Highway, will be honoring our Pastor and First Lady Fleming at 11 a.m. on Nov. 6. Pastor Swinson along with First Lady Swinson and Mills Chapel FWB will be helping us celebrate. Please come out and help honor this wonderful couple of God.
Bird Club meeting
The Greenville-River Park North Bird Club will meet at 7 p.m. on Nov. 7 at Stasavich Science and Nature Center, 1000 Mumford Road. Professional Photographer Ric Carter will give the presentation “Everyday Birding” featuring pictures from the past year from exotic locations such as Aurora, Chocowinity, Pantego and Washington, N.C. The meeting is free and open to the public. For more information call Howard at 413-8292 or email asnakeman@hotmail.com.