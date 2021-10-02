Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Sunday in the Park
The Greenville Recreation and Parks Department will host Super Sunday in the Park beginning at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at the Town Common, 100 E. First St. The free event will feature the British Invaders and East Coast Rhythm and Blues. The weather line is 758-7246.
Blessing of the Animals
Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1801 S. Elm St. Greenville, will hold a drive-through Blessing of the Animals from 3-4 p.m. Sunday. Pet supplies or monetary gifts will be accepted to benefit Pitt Friends of the Animal Shelter. A photo in lieu of your pet may receive a blessing. Please secure pets. Clergy will be COVID-compliant; drivers are asked to wear a mask. Event will be held, rain or shine.
Little Creek
Little Creek Original Free Will Baptist Church of Scuffleton, 55 Edwards Bridge Road, Ayden, will celebrate its 293rd homecoming service at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 3. Pastor Philip Wood will bring the message. Nursery provided, lunch will be served at noon. All members, former members and friends are welcome.
Annette Clapsaddle
East Carolina University is hosting an evening program and book signing with award-winning author Annette Saunooke Clapsaddle 7-9 p.m. Monday in the Black Box Theatre in the Main Campus Student Center. Her debut novel, “Even As We Breathe,” was named a finalist for the Weatherford Award and one of National Public Radio’s Best Books of 2020. The event is free and open to the public.
Musical performance
East Carolina University School of Music will present faculty artists Daniel Shirley, tenor, and Eric Stellrecht, piano, at 7:30 p.m. Monday in A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. The event will include newly-written works by ECU composition faculty members. Free. Face coverings are required. Live streaming is available at www.youtube.com/ecuschoolofmusiclive. Call 328-6851.
Hispanic Heritage Month music
East Carolina University School of Music will present the following National Hispanic Heritage Month musical events: Cain Budds, guitar, Oct. 5; Elliot Frank, guitar, Li and Zohn Duo, Oct. 9; Kossler Duo, Jean Pierre Castillo and Nattakarn Kijrattankarn, Oct. 10. All concerts begin at 7:30 p.m. at A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. Tickets will be available at the door. Face coverings are required. Live streaming is available at www.youtube.com/ecuschoolofmusiclive. Call 328-6851.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging is providing the following classes and programs at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Offerings are free unless otherwise noted. Registration required unless otherwise noted by calling 752-1717, Ext. 201.
Fall wreath-making class, 2-4 p.m. Wednesday. Participants must bring supplies. Call to get a list.
Conversational Spanish class, 6:15-7:15 p.m. Thursdays, Oct. 7-28. Cost is $15.
Knitting and Crocheting, 2-4 p.m. on the second and fourth Friday of every month.
Oktoberfest 2021, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 9. Over 60 vendors, delicious barbecue plates, beer, wine tasting, entertainment. Come on out for a great time!
Arts of the Pamlico
The Arts of the Pamlico will hold its annual meeting and concert at 6 p.m on Wednesday at the Historic Turnage Theatre, 150 W. Main St., Washington, N.C. A concert by the Chuck Phillips Band will follow. Email d.torrenceaop@gmail.com to join and learn more.