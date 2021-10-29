Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Legacy Days
The Grifton Museum, 437 Creekshore Drive, continues John Lawson Legacy Days today. The festival is a free, family-friendly event with history presentations and demonstrations, a cannon firing, exhibitors and more.
Halloween Jamborini
Greenville Museum of Art, 802 S. Evans St., will host Halloween Jamborini from 1-4 p.m. today with arts and crafts, games, movies, interactive entertainment and Trunk or Treat.
Chamber Singers
The ECU Chamber Singers fall concert and album release is set for 7:30 p.m. today at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Fourth St. Free. Face coverings required.
VFW Bingo
Charles Gray Morgan VFW Post 7032 holds Bingo night every Saturday at 1108 Mumford Road. Doors open at 6 p.m. and games start at 7:30 p.m.
Spooktacular concert
The ECU School of Music will present “Gabriel’s Spooktacular Halloween Spookstravaganza” at 7:30 p.m. Sunday in A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. Free. Face coverings required. Live streaming at www.youtube.com/ecuschoolofmusiclive.
Romans Road
Spring of Living Water Pentecostal Holiness Church, 4221 Belcher St., Farmville, will hold “The Romans Road Experience” 6-8 p.m. on Sunday. Visitors will be guided by a Roman soldier along the road for an evening of fun and life transformed.
Bird club meeting
The Greenville-River Park Bird Club will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday in the theater at River Park North. Artist Beth Clark will present “Painting Birds.” Attendance is limited to 25 people; all unvaccinated attendees must wear a mask and vaccinated attendees encouraged to wear masks. All Bird Club meetings are free and open to the public. Call 413-8292 or email asnakeman@hotmail.com
Faculty concert
The ECU School of Music will present “Music for Strings … on the Tuba” at 7:30 p.m. Monday in A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. The performance will feature faculty artists Jarrod Williams, tuba, and Catherine H. Garner, piano. Face coverings required. Live streaming at www.youtube.com/ecuschoolofmusiclive. Call 252-328-6851.
Tea Party meeting
The Eastern NC Tea Party will meet at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday Parker’s Barbecue 3109 S. Memorial Drive. Attorney Diane Rufino will discuss the coronavirus at 6 p.m.
Golden K meeting
The Golden K Greenville Kiwanis will host Kristi Overton Johnson at 10 a.m. on Tuesday at the Masonic Lodge, 1104 Charles St. Johnson will speak about her magazine, Victorious Living. Call 367-8310.
ECU Symphonic Band
The ECU Symphonic Band will be in concert at at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Wright Auditorium. Free. Face coverings required. Live streaming at www.youtube.com/ecuschoolof musiclive. Call 328-6851.
Food giveaway
The St. Vincent de Paul Society will provide food bags curbside at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 2700 E. Fourth St., from 11 a.m. to noon on Tuesday.
Fall festival
First Christian Church, 3776 S. Main St., Farmville, will hold its Fall Festival at 7 a.m. on Nov. 6, with a yard sale, a country store, breakfast booth and more. A take-out dinner will be available 6:30-8 p.m. An online auction runs through Nov. 5 at biddingowl.com/fccfallfestival.
Fallelujah
Winterville Baptist Church, 2593 Church St., will host its free outdoor family Fallelujah event 4-7 p.m. Nov. 6 with games, food, a hayride and fellowship. Call 756-5955.