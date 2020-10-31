BYH, don't ever again believe the Republicans when they pose as the party of smaller deficits. When Reagan took charge from Carter, the entire national debt was $900 billion, by the time Reagan was done, it was over $3 trillion. When Trump took over, the yearly deficit was $585 billion, this year it is expected to be $3 trillion. They only care about deficits when a Democrat is president.
BYH, Trump says if we didn't test so much, fewer people would be sick. In his wall of COVID stupidity, it's just another brick.
BYH, if you are not careful, you will end up in the illusions others have created for you.
BYH. When a black man is shot by the police, there are protests. It does not matter whether the shooting is justifiable. There is often looting, which is the polite name for stealing. Is this part of a self-administered reparations program?
I researched several definitions and nowhere did I read see a mural defined as art on a street — on asphalt or any type of pavement. You need to change your term or put BLM on a wall. That is a mural. Thank you all and BYH.
BYH, here is your update on the corporate takeover of America: an oil lobbyist runs the Department of the Interior; a coal lobbyist is the head of the EPA; A pharma lobbyist is head of the Department of Health and Human Services; A Raytheon lobbyist is the acting Secretary of Defense; A billionaire heiress runs the Department of Education; and a banking executive is Secretary of the Treasury. The swamp is now protected wetlands.
BOH and God help us, Brett Kavanaugh just wrote, "If the apparent winner the morning after the election ends up losing due to late-arriving ballots, charges of a rigged election could explode." Rigging an election is exactly what I think about limiting Houston to one ballot drop box, or dismantling postal sorting machines because Democrats are more prone to vote by mail. There is no bottom to these people.
Kamala Harris laughs a lot — often when nothing is funny, like when 60 Minutes asked if she had a "socialist or progressive" perspective when considering the Green New Deal, Medicare of All, and legalizing marijuana. Ms Harris needed a long, exaggerated laugh to decide on her response that would be acceptable by her progressive/socialist base. BHH.
BYH to our Republican friends. Maybe this COVID thing will teach them two lessons. First, the survival of the fittest. Those who don't wear masks may get sick and worse, die. Darwin may have been right. And second, God can not save you from this virus. Go to church, go to rallies and other close contact activities. Get sick and pray. Good Luck.
BYH Republicans. It appears from what I am hearing that President Trump is running again against Hillary Clinton? If that's true, is Gov. Cooper running against Pat McCrory? Asking for a friend.
Bless Our Hearts. So what exactly is Trump's October surprise? Was it him getting the coronavirus and miraculously recovering? Was it the threat of the mute button at the final presidential debate? That surprised everyone in how this caused No. 45 to not be a bully and over talk others. Or, is it this business about the e-mails? Wasn't that tried with Hillary? Surprise! Please, be more original, I'm bored.
So Paramount has turned into a Section 8 development. So will all ECU new apartments built.
BYH. Imagine being an employer seeking an individual to oversee a very important job. Applicant #1 has a reputation for working hard 16 hours daily to accomplish the goal. Applicant #2 prefers to lounge around in his basement and hasn't accomplished anything in 47 years. Who would you hire?
I see that we can't trust Cal Cunningham with our vote because of his extramarital affair. If that is the case, how can we Trust trump with our vote? While shameful, Cal isn't even in the same league as Trump unless there are affairs with porn stars, playboy bunnies, hush money, and being on tape admitting to assaulting women.
BYH, I have a dream for this country when a woman will have the same rights as a gun.
I just want to bless Thom Tills for blanketing the airwaves with multiple ads forcefully explaining why no one should vote for Mr. Trump. Excellent job.
No BYH to the Perrin Jones Campaign. It states that Brian Farkas stopped funding for the new Brody School of Medicine and opposing pay raise for teachers. Brian Farkas does not hold public office, he is on the Board of Directors of local Boards. He could not vote as the ad proclaim, the ad is all lies. Perrin Jones has denied Med Sc funding, denied Medicaid expansion, denied funds for teachers and schools.
No BYH to the MAGA wearing hat folks in a typical Trump-loving truck from a party at 1720 S. Elm St. who chose to drive over the median to destroy a Bidden/Harris sign. You show the reason no one wants your type of folks in our society. How pathetic and sure your parents are proud (sarcasm). Look in a mirror and know you are the problem
N.C. Family Policy Council impartial nonpartisan questionnaire sent to all NC candidates asking to report their views and opinions by a yes or no or undecided response on all the vital political topics facing us. Over 96% of Republicans submitted their views. Less than 9% of Democrats. No response from Cooper, Cunningham, Butterfield, Davis, Farrow, Farkas, K. Smith, etc. Quite a disparity between parties. Serious questions needing candidates to take a stand and respond.
Top of my law school class — not! Voted to cut Social Security — did! Court-packing — let you know after you vote. I didn’t discuss foreign businesses with Hunter but my family and I got rich. Ban fracking and support the New Green Deal — depends on who’s asking. Raise taxes — yes I will. I am a good Catholic — sort of but support abortion on demand. Guess who I am.
If your candidate loses do not get upset. More than likely he or she was lying about multiple things. And if they were not lying, they were not viable candidates in the first place. A good candidate sells you the lies, then when you catch them, you accept the lies they tell you to cover up the first round of lies. Politics is not church so take it with a grain of gluten.
