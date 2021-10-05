Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Arts of the Pamlico
The Arts of the Pamlico will hold its annual meeting and concert at 6 p.m on Wednesday at the Historic Turnage Theatre, 150 W. Main St., Washington, N.C. The meeting will install the board of directors and thank membership and supporters. A brief update will be shared on operations and new programs, the Vaudeville Restoration Project, 50th Anniversary events in 2022 and more. A concert by the Chuck Phillips Band will follow. Email d.torrenceaop@gmail.com to join and learn more.
CFVP Fundraiser
The “DV Through a Child’s Eyes” fundraiser to benefit The Center for Family Violence Prevention will be held on Thursday Alicen J. McGowan, author of the book “We Hid Under the Table,” will discuss life as a child witness to domestic violence. The event is now virtual. Visit https://c4fvp.org/ for information.
Business After Hours
The Greenville Pitt County Chamber of Commerce will hold its Business After Hours at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday at Mellow Mushroom, 2020 Charles Blvd. Membership required. Click the entry at greenvillenc.org/events/ for more information.
Flag retirement
VFW Post 7032 and American Legion Post 39 will hold a joint Flag Retirement Ceremony at 9 a.m. on Saturday at 1108 Mumford Road, Greenville. Guests are welcome to witness or participate in this tradition.
Farm Museum fundraiser
The Eastern Carolina Village and Farm Museum is hosting “An Afternoon at Myrtle Grove Plantation” from 4-6:30 p.m. Sunday at 4226 N.C. 43 South, Macclesfield. The event includes a tour, refreshments and more. Tickets are $50 and are available at Jefferson’s, Lauteres, and Steinbeck’s in Greenville and Café Madeleine in Farmville. Call 756-5432.
Newcomers Club
The Newcomer’s Club of Greenville will meet at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 13 at Greenville Country Club, 216 Country Club Lane, Greenville. Lunch is $20 payable at the door. ReGina Smithwick, author, motivational speaker and certified life coach, will be the speaker. Make a reservation before Sunday by emailing newcomersclubgnc@yahoo.com.
Celebrate Life event
Carolina Pregnancy Center will host Celebrate Life 2021: A Night of Praise, at 7 p.m. on Oct. 14 at the Greenville Convention Center, 303 S.W. Greenville Blvd. A meet-and-greet with staff and board members will begin at 7 p.m., followed by music by a multi-church choir and a program at 7:30 p.m. David Bereit, founder of the 40 Days for Life movement, will be keynote speaker. There is no cost to attend although the event is a fundraiser for the organization. For details or to RSVP visit: www.FriendsOfCPC.org.
PFLAG
PFLAG Greenville will hold its next meeting via Zoom at 7 p.m. on Oct. 14. Oct. 11 is National Coming Out Day, and this month guests are invited to share their coming out stories. For more information contact info@greenvillepflag.org or visit facebook.com/gvpflag.
District Day
State Rep. Brian Farkas will hold his October District Day 1-2:30 p.m. on Oct. 16 at Bagelman, 1904 E. Fire Tower Road. All Pitt County residents are welcome to drop by to chat in person about local or legislative issues. Call 919-733-5757 for questions.
Octubafest
The ECU School of Music will present Octubafest at noon Oct. 16 in A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. Free. Face coverings required. Call 328-6851.