BYH to who came up with the American Rescue Plan Act appropriation for City of Greenville based on the established priorities of the City Council. Really $22,600,000 for capital projects to enhance entertainment and recreation? Need to reduce the amount to capital projects and increase by more millions to small business, street improvements and the premium pay to city employees during the pandemic. Are we doing “pet projects?”
In the good ol’ days you were legally allowed to kiss your date when you saw a “Popeye,” a Popeye being an oncoming car with only one headlight. I think that law has been rescinded as now you are likely to be charged with assault or get slapped. Not many got a ticket for driving with only one headlight because most of the police knocked off just after dark.
Bless your heart, fellow mourner. I also received one of the tacky letters from a Realtor the week after my husband’s memorial service. The letter said that they would “be happy” to help walk me “through what can seem like a daunting process” for any decisions that need to be made. How incredibly tacky and downright disgusting! You don’t even know me or my family!
Since COVID struck, my wife has been cutting my hair. But she uses the same clippers she uses on her dog. She claims I already look like a dog so the clippers are apropos. I really think she is trying to make me look less desirable to all the women who think I am a hunk. You cannot make a dream come true if you do not have a dream.
I think all these clothes marked “slim fit” are a nasty attempt at “fat-shaming.” Where are these “slim” people? Do you ever see any? Most everyone I see are pretty doggone big. If we really do have all these “slim fit” people, then diabetes would not be such a health crisis. Come on “slim fit” people. Come out of the shadows and let us see you in those “skinny” jeans.
BYH to the person complaining about so-called wealthy landowners forcing their tenants out in order to sell. Did it ever occur to you that when tenants have longer to make their rent payment under the Biden administration, that they can only hang on to their property for so long without any revenue coming in? The so-called wealthy have bills too.
Bless our hearts for not being cool enough to get electric scooter companies to locate here. Kinston now gets them, but ECU and Greenville are not mature enough to handle people on scooters. Shame Greenville, shame.
BYH to all the distracted drivers. You pulled over and sat in the middle lane to text. I guess that is safer than driving and texting.