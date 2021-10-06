Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Arts of the Pamlico
The Arts of the Pamlico will hold its annual meeting at 6 p.m. today at Turnage Theatre, 150 W. Main St., Washington, N.C. A concert by the Chuck Phillips Band will follow. Email d.torrenceaop@gmail.com to join and learn more.
Legion bingo
American Legion Post 39’s weekly bingo is on Wednesdays at 403 St. Andrews Drive. Doors open at 5 p.m. and games start at 6:30 p.m.
Food pantry
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Food Pantry, 401 E. Fourth St., is open from 1-3 p.m. on Thursdays. Park behind the church on Third Street. Call 752-3482.
CFVP Fundraiser
The “DV Through a Child’s Eyes” fundraiser to benefit The Center for Family Violence Prevention will be held on Thursday. Alicen J. McGowan, author of the book “We Hid Under the Table,” will discuss life as a child witness to domestic violence. The event is now virtual. Visit https://c4fvp.org/ for information.
Voyages of Discovery
Moogega Cooper, a planetary protection engineer for NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, will present “Diversity in STEAM from a Real-Life Guardian of the Galaxy” at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Main Campus Student Center at 501 E. 10th St. Visit voyages.ecu.edu for ticket information.
Business After Hours
The Greenville Pitt County Chamber of Commerce will hold its Business After Hours at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday at Mellow Mushroom, 2020 Charles Blvd. Membership required. Click the entry at greenvillenc.org/events/ for more information.
Oktoberfest
The Pitt County Council on Aging and the Greenville Jaycees are hosting Oktoberfest 2021 to benefit Meals on Wheels from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. The event will feature more than 50 vendors, barbecue plates, beer, wine and entertainment. Call 752-1717, Ext. 201, for more information.
Civil War in Pitt
The Pitt County Historical Society will sponsor a Zoom webinar presentation by retired ECU history professor Dan Collins on “The Civil War in Pitt County” from 7-8:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The free webinar is open to the public but registration is required under the events tab at pittcountyhistoricalsociety.com.
Octubafest
East Carolina University School of Music will present Octubafest at noon on Oct. 16 in A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. Free. Face coverings required. Call 328-6851.
Prayer breakfast
Reedy Branch Free Will Baptist Church, 4457 Reedy Branch Road, Winterville, will hold its men’s prayer breakfast at 8 a.m. Oct 16. Pitt Community College President Lawrence Rouse will be the guest speaker. The public is welcome.
Revival
King’s Crossroads Original Free Will Baptist Church, 2080 Seven Pines Road, Fountain, will have revival services at 7 p.m. Oct. 17-22. Evangelist Lee Patrick of Florence, S.C., will be guest speaker. Childcare will be available. For more information, call 714-2440.
CROP Walk
First Christian Church in Farmville is hosting its annual Bobby Hodge Jr. CROP Hunger Walk at 2 p.m. Oct. 17 at the Walter B. Jones Town Common. Register or donate the day of the walk or at https://events.crophungerwalk.org/2021/event/farmvillenc
Chorale, Concert Choir
ECU’s School of Music will present the University Chorale and Concert Choir at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 18 in A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. Free. Face coverings are required. Live streaming at www.youtube.com/ecuschoolofmusiclive. Call 328-6851.
Interfaith prayer
The Interfaith Clergy will hold their monthly prayer at noon on Oct. 18 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Fourth St., Greenville.