Good Samaritan Run
Hope of Glory Ministries and Run The East will host the Good Samaritan 5K Run at 8 a.m. on Saturday starting at the Greenville Town Common. This race will have an in person race, with a virtual option. Proceeds will benefit Hope of Glory Ministries. Visit www.runtheeast.com/races/ to preregister by today. Race day registration is 6:30-7:45 a.m.
Pick 6 fundraiser
CoopStrong and Uptown Brewing Company, 418 Evans St., are holding a Pick 6 fundraiser through Thursday. Call 689-6487 or visit uptownbrewingcompany.com two order six-packs of Billy Beer or Wild Weekend or a four or six pack of Uptown brews on tap and half the proceeds go to CoopStrong’s efforts to support ALS research and support services. Pick up orders from 1-5 p.m. at the brewery.
Veteran benefits
Dr. Paul Lawrence, under-secretary for benefits at the Department of Veterans Affairs, is hosting a live telephone event for North Carolina veterans at 4 p.m. today to directly assist them with benefits, inform of new programs and answer questions. New programs include Blue Water Navy benefits that took effect earlier this year, home loan and banking benefits, and efforts to combat veteran suicide and homelessness. During the live call, veterans will be able to ask Lawrence questions. Participate by dialing 833-380-0417
Craft fair
An outdoor vendor and craft fair will be held at the Council on Aging, 4551 County Home Road, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 24. Food trucks also will be on site. For more information call 752-1717.
Museum reopening
The Winterville Historical and Arts Society, 2543 Church St., Winterville, will reopen from 3-5 p.m. Sunday. The museum, located in the Cox-Ange House, has been closed since March due to COVID-19. The museum houses artifacts and displays that reflect the history of Winterville and Pitt County. Guests are requested to wear a mask while touring the museum. Admission is free, but donations are accepted. Call 321-2660 for more information or to schedule private or group tours.
School meal changes
New U.S. Department of Agriculture regulations require all Pitt County Schools curbside and delivery meals to be ordered weekly. The deadline for ordering is 3 p.m. Wednesdays for the following week’s meals. Visit http://bit.ly/PCSMeals to place orders.
Art show
Jaycee Park Center for Arts & Crafts is hosting the Carter Williams Art Show Fundraiser through Oct. 12. Virtual sales from the show support breast cancer research, education, community outreach and participating artists. Visit @JayceeParkarts on Facebook and @Jaycee_arts on Instagram. To donate artwork or for more information, contact Sara Caropreso at scaropreso@greenvillenc.gov and 329-4546.
Catfish tournament
Riverpark North, 1000 Mumford Road, is hosting a catfish fishing tournament throughout October. The tournament is open to all competitors with a state fishing license and Riverpark North permits (permits not required for children 15 younger). Prizes go to the top two heaviest single catfishes for ages 16 and up and the two heaviest for 15 and younger. All participants will be entered into a raffle as well. The event features 18 local business sponsors. Call 329-4560 for more information.
Voter411ENC.org is a new website offering nonpartisan information about Pitt County candidates in their own words. The site is available now through Election Day. Voter411ENC.org also details responsibilities of local elected positions and it provides a link to the county’s voter registration webpage.