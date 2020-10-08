Bless your heart to the television stations for acknowledging the location of Pitt Community College is within the municipality of Winterville. Winterville residents take pride in the fact that PCC is part of this “slice of the good life.”
BTH of the USPS. I mailed a check to a subcontractor in Missouri and after 10 days ordered a stop payment because it was lost. The same day, I sent another check which arrived yesterday, 10 days after it was mailed. Good luck with all mail-in ballots being in by Nov. 6. If you thought 2000 was bad, watch this.
BYH, saving one dog won’t change the world. But the world will certainly change for that one dog.
BYH sergeant, I see your flag and thank you for your service. But could you possibly, at least occasionally, show respect for your neighbors by mowing your yard. I salute you and you spit on me. Doesn’t seem right, does it. Who knows the neighbor to the left of you might decide to mow their yard as well. Semper Fi!
With his rapid and dramatic recovery, President Trump has become the poster boy for the quality and value of government-run health care. All for the low, low cost of $750 in taxes. And with the option for photo-ops!
Hey, what happened to Quid Pro Joe Biden and his bragging on video that he forced the Ukrainian government to fire the prosecutor investigating Bursima and his son Hunter. I guess crime does pay, if you are a Democrat.
BYH Cal Cunningham. You tout your small town values and morality only to have a second affair discovered, this one since 2012. Is that what Lexington values are about?
Nice try, Cal Cunningham. You’ll have to have several more affairs with at least two more wives before you’ll pick up the support of any Trump voters. Bless your heart.
If Amy Barrett, the pick by No. 45 for Supreme Court, doesn’t have common sense to avoid bringing her 7 children to a maskless, non-distancing event (which has been identified as COVID-19 spreader) then she definitely does not have good enough judgment to sit on the Supreme Court.
BYH Democrats. Isn’t saying that Amy Coney Barrett is unfit for the Supreme Court because she is a Catholic, violating her 1st Amendment rights? Why I believe it is!
BYH to the changing leaves just starting in Brook Valley. Since I can’t make it to the Smokey Mountains, it will have to do.
If the Black Lives Matter movement is allowed to paint a mural on a public street, I am going to protest until they also paint Babies Lives Matter. Unless the city is promoting all lives matter then you are not the inclusive city you boast about.
