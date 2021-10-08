Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Food distribution
St. Peter’s Developmental Center, 1295 E. Mumford Road, will hold a drive through food box giveaway 9-11 a.m. Saturday. Call 325-4162.
Food pantry
The St. James United Methodist Church Food Pantry, 2000 Forest Hill Circle, distributes fresh produce and baked goods along with nonperishable food starting at 9:30 a.m. Saturday. Call 752-6154.
Flag retirement
VFW Post 7032 and American Legion Post 39 will hold a public flag retirement ceremony at 9 a.m. on Saturday at 1108 Mumford Road.
Hispanic Heritage music
East Carolina University School of Music will present National Hispanic Heritage Month musical performances by Elliot Frank, guitar, and the Li and Zohn Duo on Saturday and the Kossler Duo, Jean Pierre Castillo and Nattakarn Kijrattankarn on Sunday. Both concerts begin at 7:30 p.m. at A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. Tickets will be available at the door. Face coverings are required. Live streaming at www.youtube.com/ecuschoolofmusiclive. Call 328-6851.
Oktoberfest
The Pitt County Council on Aging and the Greenville Jaycees are hosting Oktoberfest 2021 to benefit Meals on Wheels from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. The event will feature more than 50 vendors, barbecue plates, beer, wine and entertainment. Call 752-1717, Ext. 201, for more information.
Civil War in Pitt
The Pitt County Historical Society will sponsor a free Zoom webinar by retired ECU history professor Don Collins, “The Civil War in Pitt County,” from 7-8:30 p.m. on Tuesday. It is open to the public but registration is required under the events tab at pittcountyhistoricalsociety.com.
Shad Festival fundraiser
The Grifton Shad Festival committee is holding a big fundraising event starting at 9 a.m. Oct. 16 to benefit the 50th anniversary of the festival in April 2022. A motorcycle poker run starts the event at Ron Ayres Motorsports, 1929 N. Memorial Drive, Greenville. Kickstands up by 10 a.m. with stops to be announced and termination at the Grifton Depot at 1 p.m. Cost is $10 per bike. Call Tommy Sugg at 560-7828 or text Luke Woolard at 375-6095. Other activities centered at the depot throughout the day include a chili cook-off, a cruise-in for car and motorcycle clubs, the Old Friends Band and Donald Thompson Band, a 50/50 raffle with past and present Miss Grifton Shad Queens, a prize raffle, T-shirt sales, vendors; a community yard sale and more. To participate, please call or text Jean Sugg at 939-6198.
Ghost walk
Tickets are on sale now for the 2021 Farmville Ghost Walk at the Farmville Public Library and RE/MAX, 3208 S. Charles Blvd, Greenville. Cost is $10 payable to the Farmville Community Arts Council. No cards. The walks will be held Oct 21-23 and 28-30. Several time slots are available each night from 6-8 p.m. The walks starts at the Gazebo in the Town Common.
Family Fun Day
Moonbeams and Miracles Therapeutic Horsemanship Center, 2928 VOA Site B Road, Grimesland, will host an open house and family fun day from noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 23. The event will feature fall activities including a “unicorn” photo shoot, pony painting and dress-up and a barbecue and dessert sale. There is no admission charge, but a fee will be charged for some activities, with proceeds to benefit the center. For more information, email info@moonbeammiracles.org.