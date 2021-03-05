The assistant director of Greenville Recreation and Parks will assume the top department's top position on April 9, the city announced Friday.
The announcement about Don Octigan came on the heels of Tuesday's announcement that Director Gary Fenton was retiring. For Octigan, the new role will be the latest step up the ladder during a career with the city that has spanned more than 20 years.
“I am honored and grateful for the opportunity to become director ... and continue to serve the great community and citizens of Greenville," Octigan said. "Following two great leaders, first Mr. Boyd Lee, and now Mr. Gary Fenton, I have big shoes to fill. I appreciate the leadership of Mr. Fenton the last 14 years and look forward to continuing the many successes accomplished during his time in Greenville.”
Fenton served as director since 2007. He was responsible for projects including the Town Common's inclusive playground, the Sycamore Hill Gateway Plaza, the Field of Dreams at Elm Street Park, the renovation of the South Greenville Recreation Center, Westpointe Park and a beach volleyball facility at Boyd Lee Park.
Octigan is a Greenville native who began his career with the city in 2000 as a part-time worker for Recreation and Parks.
After graduating from East Carolina University in 2005 with a degree in Management of Recreation Facilities and Services, he began his full-time career in January of 2006 by being promoted to recreation assistant for adult athletics.
Octigan filled a variety of roles as his career progressed including recreation supervisor for youth athletics, recreation manager for centers and programs, recreation superintendent and assistant director of the department.
In his new role, Octigan says he is looking forward to carrying out the city's goals and working to improve the quality of life for residents and visitors.
"Each Recreation and Parks employee is dedicated to providing quality recreational services for the Greenville community and caring for our various parks and recreation centers," Octigan said. "It will be a privilege to lead this great team. I look forward to the ongoing work of the Recreation and Parks Department as the staff enhances Greenville’s quality of life and meets the needs of the community.”