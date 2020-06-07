An off duty Greenville firefighter drowned in the Tar River on Sunday, and rescuers worked unsuccessfully through the afternoon and evening trying to find his body.
A call for help came into emergency communications about 4 p.m., said Rebekah Thurston, spokeswoman for Greenville Fire-Rescue.
The off-duty firefighter had been swimming with others who were friends from the fire department near the Greenville Boulevard bridge north of Hastings Ford, Thurston said.
The man, whose name was not released Sunday night, went under the water and did not come back up, she said.
Rescue personnel responded on the shore and in watercraft, and divers searched unsuccessfully for the swimmer, Thurston said.
Pitt County Emergency Management, Beaufort County Emergency Management and the Sidney Dive Team from Pinetown assisted in the search.
The search continued until after dark. Thurston had not received information late Sunday about whether the search had been called off.
She said the men had put in at Port Terminal earlier on Sunday. At some point they exited their watercraft near Greenville Boulevard, east of Port Terminal.
Thurston said further information would be released Monday when it is available.
Fire Rescue