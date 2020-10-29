With increased social gatherings to celebrate Halloween, a health official warned there could be another COVID-19 bubble at East Carolina University.
Pitt County Public Health Director John Silvernail said he hopes the fact that fewer students are in town will prevent new COVID clusters from emerging.
“We know there’s far fewer — a number of students have gone home, they’re spread out, they’re much less dense than they were when the college originally opened in August,” he said.
Silvernail said the rate of COVID-19 cases among ECU students has remained relatively low since the August spike, when 559 students tested positive for the virus in a week.
According to ECU’s Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 webpage, 16 students and three faculty members tested positive for the virus during the week of Oct. 18-24. The university has reported a total of 1,409 COVID-19 cases in students and faculty since June.
Silvernail said those who celebrate Halloween should do so responsibly by wearing a mask, social distancing, not sharing drinks and being careful about who they encounter.
This might be a good year to stay home, because there may well be people with the virus in any group gathering, Silvernail said.
“Anytime you bring people together and there is a communicable disease circulating it’s possible for that disease to be transmitted,” he said.
The 18-24 year old age group has registered the largest group of COVID-19 cases in Pitt County, but the 25-49 year old age group has been catching up, Silvernail said.
He said 36 percent of the county’s reported cases were in the 18-24 year old age group and 32 percent were in the 25-49 year old age group.
Silvernail said going to bars is a higher-risk activity due to COVID-19.
“I don’t want ruin anybody’s business,” he said. “I won’t say don’t go have a drink somewhere, but have a drink responsibly. You know, again, wear your mask, when you go into the place, take your mask down to drink.”
The county is at 6 percent positivity and 3.2 cases per 1,000 Pitt County residents, Silvernail said.
According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, the county has had 230 cases in the past week averaging 33 cases a day. Twenty-nine new cases were reported on Wednesday raising the county’s case total to 6,142 cases since March.
Statewide, 2,253 new cases were reported on Wednesday raising the states total to 266,136.
A total of 1,193 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state as of Tuesday, DHHS reported, down from 1,211. Vidant Health reported 112 people were hospitalized in its facilities as of Tuesday.