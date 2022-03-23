A 24-month project to replace the N.C. 222 bridge across the Tar River will result in delays that a county firefighter said would be “devastating” to the Falkland and Belvoir communities.
Charlie Tucker, president of the Belvoir Volunteer Fire Department, told the Pitt County Board of Commissioners on Monday that going without a bridge for two years would delay vital emergency services, harm business and sever community ties. Tucker asked commissioners to press the N.C. Department of Transportation to erect a temporary span or leave the current bridge in place while a new one is built.
Andrew Barksdale, public relations officer for NCDOT Divisions 6 and 8, said Tuesday that the size of the bridge and environmental concerns make demolition the only solution. The $10.6 million project is anticipated by NCDOT to take 24 months and begin in December, he said.
Barksdale said 14 months of that time is the result of a yearly N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission in-water work moratorium between Feb. 15 and Sept. 30. The section of the Tar River the bridge covers is classified as an inland primary nursery area.
“We are doing our best to keep it safely operating, but it has reached the end of its useful life,” Barksdale said of the current bridge. “It was built in 1956 and is structurally deficient. That is a term we use that does not mean it is going to fall down, but that it requires a lot of maintenance and time.”
The new bridge will still have two lanes in addition to five-foot paved shoulders for bicycle and foot traffic, Barksdale said. It will be supported by two pillars rather than five to prevent debris buildup and damage from flooding and water events.
The cost is due in part to the fact that it is a 1,000-foot bridge. Additionally, the bridge is being constructed as what Barksdale called a “70-year bridge” meaning it will last for that long with little need for maintenance. None of the $10.6 million comes from county funding.
“The bottom line is, with the wetlands and other environmental concerns we won’t be able to do a temporary bridge or build a new bridge in a new alignment so we are going to have to do it the old-fashioned way,” Barksdale reiterated. “We recognize that is going to be inconvenient.”
A map of the detour shows that the alternate route is a 15 mile trip on N.C. 43, U.S. 264 and N.C. 33 to circumvent the closed bridge.
Barksdale said that a temporary or other on-site detour bridge is not possible due to wetlands to the north and right of way impacts to the south. The bridge’s size also makes a temporary solution impractical. More environmental studies to see if there is an alternative would take time, leading to more maintenance on the current bridge as it continues to age. The demolition and build will also allow a nearby boat ramp to stay open over the course of construction.
Tucker told commissioners disruption will sever the ability of emergency services in Belvoir and Falkland to back each other up. The distance between the next closest substations to support rescue work would go from 3 miles to 9 in Falkland and from 3 to 11 in Belvoir.
He said there were over 862 calls over the bridge in the course of a year. Falkland’s solid waste and recycling collection site also is used by Belvoir residents. He said that individuals go to church over the bridge as well as commute to work. Businesses use the bridge to move products.
“The Belvoir and Falkland communities are separate but have always relied on one another in times of need,” Tucker told the board. “When Falkland had a fire call, Belvoir’s department would be over the bridge. When Belvoir had a fire, Falkland would also be on their way over the bridge.
“This engineer plan would devastate these two communities if plans continue without access over the bridge,” Tucker said. “The life-saving reasons for fire and EMS are reason enough. As you can see this affects our business and livelihood as well. Please, please make our voice and concerns known to the state (Department of Transportation).”
A petition circulated by Tucker had garnered 922 signatures in just over a week at the time of Monday’s meeting.
James Rhodes, assistant Pitt County manager for planning and environment, said that people seeking more information can reach out to the NCDOT or make their concerns known to their commissioners. An April 27 meeting will allow elected officials to speak on the subject.
Noise ordinance
Changes to Pitt County’s noise ordinance will have to make one more pass before the board can put it into effect after a lengthy discussion led to a split vote in favor of the new rules Monday night.
Commissioner Ann Floyd-Huggins was the lone dissenter against changes to the county’s noise ordinance after a substitute motion by Commissioner Chris Nunnally failed 6-3. Nunnally asked to include language that Pitt County Sheriff’s Office deputies who respond to complaints document the reading on a sound meter with a photo or on video.
Staff-recommended changes to the existing ordinance would ramp up fees from $50 a day to $400 a day. Those would be topped off with civil fees which would start at $100 for the first offense before progressing to $200 for the second and then capping out at $400 for any subsequent offense.
Staff also changed the language to allow any deputy to respond to complaints rather than a sheriff-appointed noise officer. The current ordinance stated that noise officers must be qualified deputies who have expertise in the measurement of noises with a sound level meter, a device used to measure noise levels.
Commissioner Tom Coulson at a February meeting had asked for changes to the ordinance. He had cited the expected location of a facility that will be used to mine cryptocurrency in Pitt County as an example. Such facilities use fans that generate constant noise. That led the board to question the $50 a day amount of fines as well.
Coulson had previously voiced concern about the term “noise officers” and what kind of training those deputies undergo. He said he feared that if specific training was not documented it could open the county up to litigation. Rather than documenting in depth what training and procedures deputies undergo, staff nixed the term noise officers from the proposed ordinance.
At Monday’s meeting, Coulson was in favor of the staff’s proposal and said that Nunnally’s suggestion was excessive.
“Is it really going to be necessary?” Coulson asked. “You are going to have sworn deputies that are actually doing the monitoring, they are going to go before a court of law, they are going to raise their right hand potentially and swear to tell the truth. Will they want to risk their job and the credibility of the entire department by telling a lie? I don’t think so.”
Commissioner Lauren White voiced concerns that neighbors could weaponize penalties against one another, particularly as in regard to recreational shooting, but Sheriff Paula Dance told her that in most situations where deputies are called things rarely progress to a fine. Law enforcement presence is enough to stymie most noise incidents, she said.
Floyd-Huggins agreed with Nunnally that having the documentation in writing was a good way to protect the county from getting sued. The two said that they simply wanted the best evidence possible should a noise incident, industrial or residential, go to court. Dance agreed.
After Nunnally’s motion failed, the vote on staff recommendations passed 8-1. State law requires two votes on ordinance changes if the first vote was not unanimous.
In a separate public address, Sheriff Dance offered to bring the board a proposal to use ARP funding for retention hazard pay for all front-line workers employed by the county. The pay would serve to help keep employees while also recognizing them for their work during and following the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dance said she could likely not name 10 corrections officers in the county who had not gotten sick with COVID.