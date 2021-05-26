A record number of boaters are expected on the water this year number due to a surge of interest during the pandemic, prompting warnings from safety advocates.
About 415,000 people bought a boat for the first time in 2020, according to the outdoor recreation data service Info-Link. And a report by the Watersports Foundation said that 70 percent of boating accidents occur on boats where the operator had no safety instruction.
Jim Emmons, WSF Executive Director, said that a boating safety course can help new and experienced boaters. "I've been a boater all my life and still retook a course over the weekend," Emmons said Tuesday. "I always learn something new."
With impaired driving or watercraft operation deemed a threat, state entities alongside Mothers Against Drunk Driving are preparing to kick off a campaign aimed at reducing the risk of driving and boating accidents caused by alcohol this Memorial Day Weekend.
Starting Friday, law enforcement will conduct sobriety checkpoints across the state as part of the annual “On the Road, On the Water, Don’t Drink and Drive” campaign. On waterways, the service will be carried out by the N.C. Wildlife Resource Commission.
“There will definitely be a saturation detail on water across the state targeting individuals consuming alcohol to the point of impairment,” said Wildlife Officer Ryan Biggerstaff. “The big takeaway we’re trying to get across is to promote awareness. Don’t drink on the water to where you’re impaired and a danger to yourself or others.”
According to the Coast Guard, alcohol contributes to 23 percent of deaths in fatal boating accidents where the primary cause is known. Biggerstaff said that being exposed to the elements on a boat, such as wind, waves and the North Carolina heat leads to alcohol affecting the body differently.
“You become dehydrated much faster and your body tries to regulate that,” Biggerstaff explained. “Whether you are drinking or not we recommend that you drink water every 10 minutes or so to keep from being in that situation. The safest thing you can do is have a sober driver who just drinks water.”
Experts also encourage the wearing of life jackets on boats regardless of your strength as a swimmer.
“We all have to wear a PFD (personal flotation device) all the time,” Biggerstaff said of maritime officers. “Some people think they’re too hot or uncomfortable, but in most cases where fatalities occur people on the craft were not wearing a life jacket. In most of those cases it would have saved lives.”
Emmons said that 79 percent of deaths in fatal accidents are a result of drowning. Of that number, 86 percent were not wearing a personal flotation device.
Emmons also recommends that individuals engaging in "rafting," a practice where boats are secured together on the water, follow a few guidelines for safety's sake.
"Be clear of active channels," Emmons said. "You want to stay out of the way of commercial crafts which isn't necessarily a freighter or a tanker, but ferries or all the other people making a living on the water."
Emmons also said shutting down the engine when rafting or floating is key to avoid risks of carbon monoxide poisoning.
"You also want to make sure no one is in the water when the engine is running to avoid propeller strikes," Emmons said.