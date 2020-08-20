Officials must look beyond case counts and carefully consider whether risks posed by COVID-19 outweigh the value of in-person instruction before deciding to shutter educational operations, Pitt County’s health director said.
The comments from Dr. John Silvernail came on Wednesday as university and school officials in Pitt County begin to see virus cases among students returning to class. East Carolina University reported a cluster of cases Monday at Gateway Residence Hall and Ayden Elementary School alerted parents to a case there on Tuesday.
Across the state more clusters were reported at N.C. State University and UNC-Chapel Hill, which began online-only instruction for most students on Wednesday.
Silvernail said the health department is working closely with ECU and has data sharing and contact tracing agreements with Director of Student Health Services LaNika Wright. So far, ECU has seen about 60 cases among students who have returned to campus this month.
“Again, are we concerned about cases or concerned about outcomes? And, yes, the case count is going to happen. But if the folks are low-risk and have mild illness with it, is that a reason to deprive them of their educational opportunity? So I think you have to weigh that versus the risk of the infection itself, and not just look at the case count,” Silvernail said.
In addition to the cluster of five or more students at Gateway, a couple of ECU sorority houses have had multiple individuals test positive for COVID-19, Silvernail said Wednesday.
He said those instances do not meet the definition of a cluster yet. “We have aggressively tested in those facilities looking for other cases to try to find those cases if they’re there,” he said.
Silvernail said the number of students who tested positive in the Gateway cluster was in the teens. He said the first cluster at ECU occurred in July when 23 football players tested positive after gathering in a dormitory. They were among 27 athletes in total who tested positive.
“The point of exposure was not on the football field, it was in the dormitory,” Silvernail said.
Neither he nor ECU would identify the dorm involved. The sororities also were not identified.
Silvernail said more clusters at ECU are likely. If problems persist he and Interim Chancellor Ron Mitchelson would make mutual decision about whether to move instruction online, he said.
The health department is encouraging students to wear masks, social distance and avoid parties, because that’s when many people let their guard down, Silvernail said. Several outbreaks in Pitt County have been traced to birthday parties, barbecues and baby showers, he said.
“Mostly clusters involve social activities not formalized school activities. They seem to be related to activities students have partaken in outside of structured campus activities,” he said.
A free countywide testing program ended in Pitt County on Friday. The health department is finalizing details to establish a new testing site at its offices in the Pitt County Office Park.
The site would be open four days a week for three hours a day. Testing most likely will not be available throughout the county because many schools are no longer available to serve as testing sites, he said.
The state Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,153 new virus cases on Wednesday, down from 1,263 on Tuesday. The number of hospitalizations in the state was down from 1,016 to 1,001. The state reported 2,431 people had died from COVID-19. Six new deaths were reported on Tuesday, down from 12 on Monday.
DHHS reported nine new virus cases in Pitt County on Wednesday, down from 33. The country remained at 14 deaths. Vidant Health reported 84 hospitalizations.