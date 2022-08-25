A cluster of eBikes sits outside the Greenville Off Leash Dog Park on Ash Street. The eBikes were brought to Greenville in a partnership between East Carolina University and Wheels, a California-based company, but concerns about safety have led to their use being suspended indefinitely.
Misuse and safety concerns prompted officials to suspend a program that placed electric bikes for public use around the main campus of East Carolina University and its Health Sciences.
The eBikes were provided through an agreement the university signed in August with Wheels, a California-based company that provides the dockless devices to campuses and cities around the country.
Chad Carwein, chair of Greenville Multimodal Transportation Commission, said discussions between Wheels and ECU began in May. He said he informed the commission at their July 20 meeting that the university and company were close to reaching an agreement, which was signed in early August.
Carwein is also the sustainability manager for ECU.
Following a meeting Thursday between ECU and the City of Greenville, Josh Puckett, interim director of ECU Parking and Transportation Services, sent an email saying rider misuse is one of the reasons to blame for the new program's cessation.
“The Wheels eBikes on the campus of East Carolina University will be unavailable to ride until further notice," Puckett's email said. "Wheels has proactively suspended the program pending a review of rider misuse and other concerns. The university is in conversation with Wheels and the City of Greenville to discuss next steps pertaining to the eBike program."
Brock Letchworth, public information officer for the City of Greenville, said the Multimodal Transportation Commission would not have had the authority to say whether the city supported the bikes.
"They could have expressed support for it, but that's an advisory committee," Letchworth said. "There wouldn't have been any authority to make that decision."
Letchworth added Greenville does not have an ordinance that specifically addresses the devices, there are certain codes and state statutes that apply to their use.
Letchworth said the city had concerns from sightings in the early days of the eBikes arriving to include people driving on sidewalks, leaving the bikes in street right-of-ways and riding without helmets. He said clarity was needed for where the devices can operate and at what times, in part to deter people from operating them while impaired.
Letchworth said the eBikes were being found in parking spaces as well as blocking ADA ramps and sidewalk entrances. He said while the devices are a good idea if implemented correctly, the safety concerns outweigh their benefit at this time.
The eBikes will remain in the area but will not function through the mobile app, Puckett said.
Carwein called Thursday's discussion productive and said the groups should have more information and better parameters in place next week for the program to be successful. Parameters would include disabling the bikes on ECU game days.