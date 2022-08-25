ECU suspending eBike service

A cluster of eBikes sits outside the Greenville Off Leash Dog Park on Ash Street. The eBikes were brought to Greenville in a partnership between East Carolina University and Wheels, a California-based company, but concerns about safety have led to their use being suspended indefinitely.

 Photo by Pat Gruner

Misuse and safety concerns prompted officials to suspend a program that placed electric bikes for public use around the main campus of East Carolina University and its Health Sciences.

The eBikes were provided through an agreement the university signed in August with Wheels, a California-based company that provides the dockless devices to campuses and cities around the country. 


