Snow and ice could cause travel hazards on Sunday morning but officials do not anticipate many issues heading into the Martin Luther King Jr. weekend.
Casey Dail, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Morehead City, said that the forecast still calls for a wintry mix in the Pitt County area Sunday morning. The weather is expected to pivot into moderate to heavy rain that afternoon.
Light snow and ice accumulations are possible which could make travel hazardous on Sunday morning, Dail said.
Crews began preparing roadways for the storm earlier this week. State maintained thoroughfares like Charle Boulevard already had a coat of salt brine on Thursday.
The Department of Transportation said primary routes including four and two-lane highways will be treated along with bridges and overpasses. The NCDOT suggests motorists stay off the road unless absolutely necessary if wintry conditions exist.
Pitt County Emergency Management officials are staying abreast of any developments. Randy Gentry, the department’s director, said that residents should do the same.
“Emergency Management continues to monitor the forecast and have plans for different weather situations that can be implemented if needed, Gentry said Thursday. “The best message, as always, is for citizens to make sure that they have a plan to ensure that they are prepared before any weather event. To be weather aware by watching or listening to local news and forecast to have the most up to date information.”
East Carolina University’s classes were already out due to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. School officials do not anticipate any changes to their plans to celebrate King’s legacy due to weather. The athletics department similarly does not anticipate any cancellations for its women’s basketball team, who are slated to play Cincinnati at 1 p.m.
Pitt County Schools will also be closed Monday for the holiday.