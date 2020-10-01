The death of a healthy Appalachian State sophomore should serve as a reminder that COVID-19 can kill even low-risk individuals, underlining the need for caution and medical care, Pitt County’s health director said Wednesday.
Chad Dorrill, 19, died Monday due to coronavirus complications. He is the first student in the University of North Carolina system to die from the virus, the Associated Press reported.
Doctors have not determined yet how the virus triggered neurological problems that led to his death, according to reports, but Dr. John Silvernail said the virus is still not well understood.
“It points out while, statistically, younger people are at low risk from this infection, low risk does not mean no risk, and that even healthy young folks can develop severe illness with this is and as this case points out, can even die,” Silvernail said.
Dorrill had been living off campus when he became ill with flulike symptoms, according to a statement from the school’s chancellor, Sheri Everts. He tested positive for virus on Sept. 7 after returning home to quarantine. He returned to school but his condition declined and he died at Wake Forest Medical Center.
“Any loss of life is a tragedy, but the grief cuts especially deep as we mourn a young man who had so much life ahead,” said UNC System President Peter Hans said. “I ache for the profound sadness that Chad Dorrill’s family is enduring right now. My heart goes out to the entire Appalachian State community.”
Appalachian reported a new high of 159 current COVID-19 cases among students on Tuesday. Nearly 550 students have tested positive for the virus since in-person classes resumed last month. The school remains open for in-person instruction.
UNC-Chapel Hill, North Carolina State University and East Carolina University halted physical classes for undergraduate students after reporting a series of coronavirus outbreaks shortly after students returned to campus. Nearly 1,000 UNC students have tested positive for COVID-19 since classes resumed in August. ECU surpassed 1,000 cases earlier this month, followed shortly thereafter by NC State.
ECU has since allowed about 400 students return to campus, joining about 700 who were allowed to stay in August. They are housed in individual dorm rooms for the second eight-week block of the fall semester, which starts today.
Silvernail said COVID-19 is known to cause complications even in young healthy people. In-patient COVID patients are given anticoagulation treatments to prevent blood clots, for instance.
“We have seen some folks that seem to be doing well with the infection and then develop a sudden complication because they have had what we call a thrombotic event, where they have developed a blood clot that goes through their lung or their kidney or some other vital organ that leads to a serious complication,” he said. “And that can happen to anybody and that’s not well understood as to who gets that complication, who doesn’t get it.”
Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 should contact their health care provider, he said, even those with mild cases in the event their symptoms worsen.
Some children who have tested positive for COVID have developed multi-system inflammatory syndrome, Silvernail said. The syndrome inflames mucus membranes, joints and internal organs, Silvernail said.
“The kids are fairly uncomfortable for a period of time but then they recover from that,” Silvernail said.
The majority of people who have been infected in Pitt County are younger: 39 percent are between 18-24, 8 percent are 17 or younger and 31 percent are 25-49. Thirty-one new infections were reported on Wednesday, bring the total since March to 4,976.
In her message to the Appalachian community on Tuesday, Chancellor Everts reminded students to take the virus seriously and follow public health guidelines while remembering Dorrill.
“His family’s wishes are for the university to share a common call to action so our entire campus community recognizes the importance of following COVID-19 safety protocols and guidelines,” Everts wrote. “Despite generally being at lower risk for severe illness, college-age adults can become seriously ill from COVID-19.”