Sunday marked the start of Severe Weather Preparedness Week in North Carolina and state and local officials are reminding residents to prepare and practice safety plans in case severe weather strikes.
Thunderstorms and tornadoes are not unusual in North Carolina, and while spring is the most active season for severe weather, thunderstorms that resulted in a tornado that killed three people in Brunswick County on Feb. 15 prove dangerous storms can happen anytime of the year.
“All North Carolinians need to prepare for severe weather, especially severe thunderstorms and tornados,” Gov. Roy Cooper said. “We have seen the devastation and deadly results these storms can bring. Having a preparedness plan, an emergency kit and a way to stay alert to weather reports will help protect you and your loved ones.”
A statewide tornado drill will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday as part of the effort. Officials are asking residents to practice their emergency plan using COVID-19 safety precautions. For those working remotely or at your place of employment, go to the lowest floor and the most interior room of the building you’re in, while wearing a mask and staying at least 6-feet away from people with whom you don’t live.
Test messages will be broadcast via the Emergency Alert System on radio and TV and on National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) weather radios.
“We recognize the challenges of holding a tornado drill in the workplace during COVID. If possible, hold the drill in small groups at different times, where social distancing can be maintained but still allows everyone to have the experience. The drill is a great way to practice what to do when severe weather strikes,” said Emergency Management Director Mike Sprayberry.
Pitt County officials will be posting video and related information throughout the week on Facebook pages including @PittCountyEM, @PittCountyHealthDepartment and @PittCountySchools. Posts will also be shared on the @PittCountyNC Facebook and Twitter pages.
Residents also can visit the Pitt County Severe Weather Preparedness Information page at www.PittCountyNC.gov/READY to obtain helpful information when severe weather strikes. Programming can be viewed on PittTv (Suddenlink Channel 13).
North Carolina is no stranger to severe weather. In 2020, North Carolina recorded 48 tornado touchdowns, including one that spun up as a result of Hurricane Isaias in Bertie County, leaving two people dead. There were also 247 flood or flash flood events across the state and 609 severe thunderstorms with damaging winds or hail of 1-inch or larger.
Tornadoes form during severe thunderstorms when winds change direction and increase in speed. These storms can produce large hail and damaging winds that can reach 300 mph. A tornado can develop rapidly with little warning, so having a plan in place will allow you to respond quickly.