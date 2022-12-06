Crowds of Christmas revelers ignored the damp weather to gather along Evans Street on Saturday and enjoy the annual Greenville Jaycees Christmas Parade as it stepped off from First Street.
Officials said the parade was well attended despite the threat of rain, but that was not the only threat that Greenville Police Department officers and the Greenville Jaycees were worried about.
Police Lt. Mike Montayne said in light of the tragedy that occurred during the Raleigh Christmas Parade on Nov. 19, the Greenville department was on high alert with standard safety protocol in place for the parade.
“We called in an extra number of officers, probably about 20 plus,” Montayne said. “Multiple different barricades were put in place to take into account of course what happened in Raleigh and of course what we know has happened across the country in previous parades.”
Police vehicles were strategically placed along the parade route, Montayne said, to prevent breaches from traffic.
Officers are trained and know what to do if a vehicle is actively trying to break onto the parade route, Montayne said. That is the standard safety measures taken each year, he said.
The parade marks the beginning of Christmas in Greenville, Montayne said. The town really comes to life with the Christmas spirit after the parade, he said.
“To be honest, when the Christmas parade kicks off, everybody feels like ‘OK, now Christmas is really going’,” Montayne said. “Whatever town or city you are in the parade kind of announces it is now Christmas time.”
Greenville Jaycees President Jessica Jenkins said the Jaycees worked closely with the police department in the planning process to ensure safety, especially for the parade participants.
One of the biggest decisions is whether candy will be allowed to be thrown from floats to children on the sides of the parade route, Jenkins said.
Candy was not allowed to be thrown from floats this year because the parade committee and the Greenville Police Department said it posed a threat to children and drivers of vehicles along the route, Jenkins said.
More barricades were added along Evans Street than in previous years to keep spectators off of the route and the streets.
“We (Jaycees) are very grateful for the city, city officials and the Greenville PD working with us so closely for it,” Jenkins said. “It truly is a team effort, and the Jaycees couldn’t be as successful with our parade without all the cooperation and assistance from the city.”
Abby Schwartz, the secretary of Jaycees, said the parade was a success this year. The theme of the parade was Frozen, she said.
Schwartz said despite inflation taking a toll on everyone this holiday season, the Jaycees still had plenty of organizations, schools and companies that wanted to be in the parade this year.
“We actually have over 70 participants this year in the parade,” Schwartz said. “We are all (Jaycees) really happy because the whole community gets to benefit from these folks who want to participate.”
The Jaycees start preparation for the parade months before December, Schwartz said. Application submissions, planning the parade line up and working closely with the police department to make sure everything runs smoothly takes a lot of time, she said.
Schwartz said along with the festive preparations, safety is also a large part of planning for the Jaycees’ parade committee. Raleigh being so close to home for Greenville residents, the parade committee with the police department were diligent in assuring safety to the parade participants and audience members, she said.
Greenville Officer Jeremy Cranford works the parade every year, he said. This year, water barricades were put in place to stop potential cars trying to breach the route.
The barricades are filled by the Greenville Fire-Rescue Department and placed strategically along the route, Cranford said.
Safety is a group effort by the Jaycees, the police and the fire department, Cranford said.
The Executive Director of Rocking Horse Ranch in Greenville, Morgan Tedder said she was looking forward to the last participant of the parade. She said her ranch provided the carriage that Santa rode in.
“This is the first year Rocking Horse has come back to the parade,” Tedder said. “The Greenville Jaycees asked and we have a working relationship in that regard. They were talking about us trying to carry Santa and if we wanted to bring horses.”
Tedder said rain or shine, she was going to attend the parade to see her ranch’s carriage carrying Santa as the finale.
Tedder said that the parade is proof that this area of North Carolina has a strong community.
“We didn’t bring horses, but we have a really nice carriage that is coming though,” Tedder said. “So, it was a good partnership for both of us. I think it (the parade) shows that there is a community where all can come out and show up to see all of the businesses and organizations within it. I think Greenville has a really strong community base.”