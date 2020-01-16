WINTERVILLE — It may be January, but that does not mean it is too late to celebrate the season.
More than 30 people visited the Cox-Ange House last week to participate in the Winterville Historical and Arts Society’s Old Christmas Tea. The tea is an annual tradition dating back at least eight years, according to president Jane Power.
“The museum is open the second Sunday of every month. Originally, we tried to hold the tea in December, but there’s so much stuff going on. People didn’t have the free time in December,” Power said. “So, we decided to hold it during Old Christmas, which is the 12 days after Christmas."
Now, the event is held the second Sunday of January every year.
Old Christmas falls on Jan. 6, so the celebration is a little late, but organizers said it is still a great excuse to learn about the history of Winterville and Pitt County.
“It’s amazing how many people in the town of Winterville don’t even know that they have a museum,” Power said. “We publicize that it’s open to the community as well. We want people to come and see the museum. … If you haven’t checked out the Winterville museum yet, please come and do so on one of those Sundays and explore and learn more about your community.”
The historical and arts society tries to alternate between historical events and art events. The tea started as a combination of the two as well as a way to entice the community into visiting the museum located in the Cox-Ange House. Power hopes people meet new friends at the event while learning something new about their town.
“My favorite exhibit is the hat case. It came from the Ange store, which was a general mercantile downtown where Main and Mill is located now,” Power said. “We have several items from that store. … But the hat case is my favorite. It’s absolutely beautiful and very unique.”
Visitors to the tea enjoyed wassail, a traditional spiced drink enjoyed during Christmas, and refreshments, such as an orange cake made by Ludie Moore from a recipe one of her relatives used when they lived in the Cox-Ange House.
Board member Mary Forlines has been attending Old Christmas Tea since the society started hosting it.
“I would come even if I wasn’t on the board because I enjoy the people and I enjoy the museum,” Forlines said. “I like to meet friends, especially getting to see people I don’t see very often. There are some I see maybe once a year at the Christmas Tea. That’s the best part to me.”
She was pleased with the attendance, which Forlines said more than doubled once the group started holding the teas in January rather than December.
“If you’re interested in history, whether you grew up here or not, we represent Winterville in the best way we can,” Forlines said. “We have several Winterville artifacts and some Pitt County ones as well. Preserving our history is a good thing, so you should come and appreciate that (the history) is still here.”
This was the first Old Christmas Tea for Mat deJesus, but it was not her first visit to the museum. She is descended from Godfrey Mills and his brother-in-law Arden Dawson, the men who sold the land that became Winterville to A.G. Cox.
“I’ve been in the building several times. We held a family reunion here in August of last year,” deJesus said. “I wanted to learn more about this museum. I want to learn as much as I can about my ancestors and Winterville. … It gives me a good feeling to know that my family is connected.”
The Winterville Depot, which also is operated by the society, features wood that was cleared from her family’s land, according to deJesus. That family connection is important to her, and she feels like others may be able to find connections to their families as well.
Thomas Robinson and his wife came all the way from Fayetteville to attend the tea. He used to live in Winterville during the 1950s.
“I’ve never been in the museum before,” he said. “There’s a lot of memories here. The coal bucket (used to) keep me warm. It was great to see it.”
The Winterville Museum is located inside the Cox-Ange House, 2543 Church St., Winterville. It is open the second Sunday of every month from 3-5 p.m. The Winterville Depot, 217 Worthington St., is available for rentals and tours. For more information, to schedule a group tour or to rent the depot, call 252-321-2660 or email whs28590@gmail.com.