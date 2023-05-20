The long-awaited widening of Old Tar Road and Evans Street is on track to begin in the spring of 2025 even as planners work to control the impact of rising costs on the project, a state engineer told residents this week.
Costs due to inflation are expected to come in higher than the $124.6 million budgeted to widen the roughly four-mile stretch of roadway between Worthington Road in Winterville to Greenville Boulevard, said Casey Whitley, who is over overseeing the work for the N.C. Department of Transportation.
To mitigate the expected increases, Whitley said at a May 9 presentation to citizens and Greenville’s Police Community Relations Committee, work will now stop at the intersection of Evans Street and Red Banks Road north of Greenville Boulevard. Work was planned to go a short distance beyond Red Banks. That section of Evans, near University Commons, has four lanes and a turning lane.
The most crucial work of the project, reconfiguring intersections and widening the stretch south of Greenville Boulevard from two to four lanes separated by a raised median, will go forward.
The project likely will take three years, but that number is subject to change, Whitley said.
Changes are expected to include four, 11-foot travel lanes, a 23-foot median, curbs and gutters, five-foot bike lanes and other infrastructure.
Among the additions with the widening will come three left turn lanes where Evans meets Fire Tower Road to account for significant traffic concentration in the morning and evenings, according to Whitley.
About 20 properties will be taken by the project, and 300 border the road.