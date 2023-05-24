The scene where a man was shot on Marvin Jarman Road near a J.H. Rose High School practice field Wednesday afternoon. Greenville police believe that shots were fired from the area where squad cars are seen and that the victim was on the field. Police Chief Ted Sauls said that the parties involved are not students and that the school went on lockdown for about 30 minutes as police investigated.
Greenville Police Chief Ted Sauls approaches a home at 1502 Chestnut St. where four people were detained for questioning following the shooting near J.H. Rose High School. Officers were investigating the home's interior on Wednesday afternoon.
The scene where a man was shot on Marvin Jarman Road near a J.H. Rose High School practice field Wednesday afternoon. Greenville police believe that shots were fired from the area where squad cars are seen and that the victim was on the field. Police Chief Ted Sauls said that the parties involved are not students and that the school went on lockdown for about 30 minutes as police investigated.
Pat Gruner/ The Daily Reflector
Greenville Police Chief Ted Sauls approaches a home at 1502 Chestnut St. where four people were detained for questioning following the shooting near J.H. Rose High School. Officers were investigating the home's interior on Wednesday afternoon.
Pat Gruner / The Daily Reflector
Greenville police officers outside the home at 1502 Chestnut Street where four people were detained for questioning shortly after a shooting near a J.H. Rose High School practice field.
A man is hospitalized following a shooting incident near J.H. Rose High School and Greenville police officers had detained four suspects for questioning on Chestnut Street Wednesday afternoon, police said.
Greenville police responded to the incident shortly before 11 a.m. after receiving a report of multiple shots fired from the city's Shotspotter detection technology, said Police Chief Ted Sauls. The school was placed on lockdown, but it was lifted at 11:13 a.m. Increased security will remain on campus as a precaution, police said.
The incident occurred near the school's football practice field adjacent to Marvin Jarman Road and Hooker Road. When officers arrived, they found a male had been shot. Police said the individual is not a student and the shooting doesn't appear to be connected to school activities. The shooting victim was transported to ECU Health Medical Center for a non-life-threatening injury.
Sauls said it appears the incident began on Marvin Jarman Road, which is near the high school. The victim was found on the high school's property. The area has heavy foot traffic, according to Sauls, as well as city cameras installed. Spent shell casings found on Marvin Jarman Road corroborated that multiple shots had been fired.
"This incident does not appear to have anything to do with the school. It doesn't make it any less serious; it doesn't make it any less of a concern," Sauls said.
Sauls said the shooting appears to be a targeted incident, and officers are investigating to see if it is linked to recent incidents of violence in the city.
Before 12:15 p.m. police units had shut down a section of road near Dickinson Avenue, Raleigh Avenue and Myrtle Street to search a residence at 1502 Chestnut St. The area is near Operation Sunshine Inc. in west Greenville.
Multiple units were on the scene, and four people were detained for questioning according to a spokeswoman for GPD, who confirmed the road closure and search of the home was connected to the shooting.