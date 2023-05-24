A man is hospitalized following a shooting incident near J.H. Rose High School and Greenville police officers had detained four suspects for questioning on Chestnut Street Wednesday afternoon, police said. 

Greenville police responded to the incident shortly before 11 a.m. after receiving a report of multiple shots fired from the city's Shotspotter detection technology, said Police Chief Ted Sauls. The school was placed on lockdown, but it was lifted at 11:13 a.m. Increased security will remain on campus as a precaution, police said.


