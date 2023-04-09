A 17-year-old woman was shot in the hip during a party on Dickinson Avenue, and many at that party ran away before police arrived. 

The department is seeking tips from the public to learn more about the incident, which occurred about 10:30 p.m. on Saturday at the intersection of Raleigh Avenue. Police responded to a report of shots fired.

