...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters.
* WHERE...Pamlico and Pungo Rivers.
* WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
One injured in shooting at party; Greenville police investigating
A 17-year-old woman was shot in the hip during a party on Dickinson Avenue, and many at that party ran away before police arrived.
The department is seeking tips from the public to learn more about the incident, which occurred about 10:30 p.m. on Saturday at the intersection of Raleigh Avenue. Police responded to a report of shots fired.
Once on scene officers discovered the 17-year-old shot in the hip. She was transported to ECU Health Medical Center and is expected to recover.
The preliminary investigation revealed the shooting occurred at a party, but many ran from the scene, and officers have received little cooperation from witnesses, a news release said.
Anyone with information is asked to call GPD, 329-4300, or CrimeStoppers 758-7777. CrimeStoppers has reward money available for information that leads to an arrest. Information can be provided anonymously.