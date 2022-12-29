One person was killed when a car and a delivery truck collided on Thomas Langston Road about 2 p.m. on Thursday, Greenville police reported.

A motorist in a Toyota Camry was killed and a person in a Lowe’s Home Improvement delivery truck suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, Capt. Tara Stanton said.

