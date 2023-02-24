Two women living in Pitt County said support remains essential as today marks one year since Russia’s invasion of their home country Ukraine led to a war the Associated Press reports has killed thousands and turned millions into refugees.
On Feb. 24, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin launched an invasion he said was aimed at “demilitarization” and “denazification” to protect ethnic Russians and prevent NATO membership for Ukraine.
Initial Russian victories included its army laying claim to the city of Kherson in southern Ukraine and the rest of the Kherson region, a three month siege and eventual fall of the strategic port city of Mariupol and blockades of grain supply in Ukrainian Black Sea ports.
The war has seen historically neutral nations in Finland and Sweden submit applications to join NATO, as well as regular flows of Western arms into Ukraine’s arsenal.
On Monday President Joe Biden made a surprise visit to Kyiv for a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky. The Associated Press reported that the day after, from Poland, Biden addressed the world to praise allies in Europe for stepping up over the past year and to send a clear message to Russian President Vladimir Putin that “NATO will not be divided, and we will not tire.”
Olena Zintchouk, an artist from Winterville, said she grew up in Ukraine and that she never expected to see the shift of sentiment toward her home nation’s favor in her lifetime. She said that for centuries Ukrainians have viewed Russia as its enemy, despite Russian opinions to the contrary, and that Ukrainian voices were repeatedly shouted down in the name of corporate interest or fear of retribution.
But Zintchouk said she sees the world as less afraid of Russia’s military in the face of staunch Ukrainian resistance. She called the defense a testament to Russia’s lack of global power.
“In one year, this is big jump because I didn’t expect in my lifetime that I will see that Russia will be against whole world, and whole world will stay with Ukraine and try to defend our democracy,” Zintchouk said. “Like Nancy Pelosi said, it is war. It is attack on our democracy, it is not just attack on Ukraine.”
“Russia doesn’t really have that power, they just fake it,” Zintchouk continued. “They brag how strong they are, how ultrasonic weapons they have is only kind in the world that United States does not even have. But they don’t have nothing.”
Still, there is worry for Zintchouk, who said that many family members still live in Ukraine. A nephew and his wife are fighting on the front lines, she said. A sister with their family and two brothers remain as well. Her sister’s city continues to be shelled she said, and the family only recently got power back in their home for a few hours a day.
One brother provided aid to the injured in Mariupol, she said. She worries for him despite his bravery.
“He doesn’t have any medical background but he knows something,” Zintchouk said. “They didn’t have anyone who can help those wounded people. They didn’t have any access to medical stuff.
“He still is in occupied territory,” Zintchouk said. “Not in Mariupol because no one can live (there) anymore. … I’m worrying about him. He’s very straight, he’s very open and he will never give up. The Russians there can just get in any apartment or house and kill people. Nobody can be safe there. I worry about him. He is older guy, and I hope Ukrainian army soon get that territory back to Ukraine and I hope I will see him alive.”
Another Ukrainian living and working in Greenville asked that she not be named out of fear of Russian reprisal against her father who is in occupied territory. She said initial support of the war from Greenville’s community was overwhelming, with people donating funds and supplies like baby formula. Now, she sees Americans exhausted from the continued news from the front lines.
“I understand that people are tired everywhere, people in Ukraine of course are tired of war, but also people here and in many European countries are tired of hearing about the war,” she said. “It’s constantly bad news, it’s constantly depressing. I see … now people are trying to avoid this as much as possible and they are very tired of this but, unfortunately, war is still going on, and this is just super sad because now we don’t see as much support.”
She said it is understandable for people to feel exhausted about the continued fighting. For her, with family and friends living in Ukraine or relocated in the wake of war, burning out is not an option. She said she is grateful to be in Greenville where she can provide funds and supplies by mail, as well as check on her friends who are still in occupied areas.
“I am checking the news daily, I’m getting messages daily about my friends in dangerous situations or even on front lines of war,” she said. “It is so challenging to pretend like nothing is going on, because I have to go to work. I cannot just sit and cry the whole day, I have to do things. It’s a very strange feeling when you just keep going with your daily routine but inside you have this disrupted state of mind when you’re constantly worried about your friends and family.
“It’s been my reality for a year. I’m living two lives,” she said. “I’m mentally there.”
Zintchouk said that she is concerned about some American sympathy for Russia, as well as possible pro-Russian messages being sent in institutions like academia that can indoctrinate students into a negative perception of Ukraine. The support of European and American leaders is welcome, though.
“All those countries who send in weapons, take in those people who running from war, everything depends on those countries,” Zintchouk said. “They see now how bad Russia is.”
Russia is a bully whose government the world should not fear, the other woman said.
“We can resist, we can surprise the whole world,” she said. “Even I was surprised because we did not expect this from our army, our President Zelensky (and) what he did for our country.”
A friend who is fighting for Ukraine told her that if he ever saw an American or European in Ukraine, or if he has a chance to travel, he would hug them or “stand on his knees” in thanks.
“He said, I am so thankful you are there because they are a really great nation, great people,” she said. “Without their support we will fall.”