In March of 2020, as the reality of a pandemic first started to grip the United States, North Pitt High School administrator Willie Joyner thought he was coming down with a 24-hour bug.
“I still waited to get tested, because I don’t get sick,” Joyner, the school’s assistant principal, said a year later. “I take the flu shot every year, and I don’t get the flu.”
He got tested on March 12. The results came back a week later, and on March 20, Public Health Director John Silvernail announced that COVID-19 had arrived in Pitt County.
“I was shocked,” Joyner said.
A statewide snapshot from March 20 shows fewer than 760 people had tested positive with Joyner, and only one person was dead. But the numbers would quickly escalate. Gov. Roy Cooper issued his first orders to batten down the state on March 23. It was the beginning of a long road that has yet to be fully traversed.
As of Friday 881,823 people have been infected with the virus, including 17,824 in Pitt. Nearly 2,000 new cases were reported on Friday statewide. Pitt County is still seeing about 20 new cases a day. More than 11,660 North Carolinians have died.
A 74-year-old retired nurse from Greenville was the first recorded death in the county on April 5. The 84th death was reported last week. The statistics are more than numbers to those bearing uncomfortably close witness to loved ones, friends and family who have suffered from the illness.
On Dec. 17, Worth “Mack” McKinney Hinnant Jr., 70, succumbed to the virus. A 33-year veteran of the juvenile courts system, Hinnant had received the Order of the Long Leaf Pine upon his retirement from then-governor Mike Easley.
Hinnant and his wife of 29 years, Stephanie, both tested for COVID the day after Thanksgiving. Their results were positive. Stephanie said the two were sick for a number of days but began to show improvement.
A week after his symptoms, Hinnant’s health declined. Despite monitoring from his personal physician and doctors at Vidant Medical Center, his condition would not improve. He developed COVID-19 pneumonia and died in the hospital.
“He was a lovely, giving man who was so happy all of the time,” his wife said. “It is such a tragic loss.”
The Daily Reflector has reviewed vital records at the Pitt County Register of Deeds office since the start of the pandemic and compared COVID-related deaths to data available through the state Department of Health and Human Services and obituary information.
The review determined that COVID is the underlying cause of more than 100 deaths among county residents — multiple factors that determine how the state counts the deaths play into the discrepancy in the totals, health officials said. Available information also paints a more human picture of COVID’s toll.
COVID-19 was listed as an underlying cause of 21 deaths between Jan. 3 and Jan. 29. In February, the virus was listed as an underlying cause on 16 vital documents.
January saw five Pitt County residents under the age of 65 die due to COVID. Among them was a 32-year-old black woman, the youngest COVID-19 related fatality in Pitt County since the pandemic began. A 53-year-old factory worker, 47-year-old broker, and 63-year-old school employee also died.
In all 12 men and nine women died in January. Thirteen were white, seven were black and one was Latino. Sixteen were 65 and older.
In February, 16 people died, including six men and 10 women. Nine were white, six were black and one was Latino. Fourteen were 65 and older and two were younger than 65.
Milton Earl Reel, 63, a lifelong resident of the Farmville community and a dedicated volunteer with Farmville Rescue EMS died Dec. 22 from complications related to the virus.
Susan Tucker Moore, 69, a retired school teacher and Sunday school leader from Winterville died Dec. 17. Her husband, former state senator and Winterville Councilman Tony Moore, said she started experiencing symptoms on Nov. 19. After an initial visit to Vidant, she returned with severe symptoms on Nov. 23.
“She was breathing at 30 percent. They put her on oxygen as soon as we got her over there,” Moore said. She was placed on a ventilator on Nov. 28.
Through the course of her hospital stay, the virus took its toll on her body, Moore said.
“She had strokes. We knew her lungs and kidneys were gone,” he said.
Moore gathered with his children on Dec. 17 to say their final farewells. This was the only visit he had with his wife.
“I’ve always heard you need to stay with your loved ones … When you can’t actually be there it makes things difficult,” Moore said.
The couple celebrated 50 years of marriage in August. “I had a good life with her,” Moore said.
Moore contracted COVID-19 a few days after his wife. The virus only minimally affected him.
Hinnant and Joyner both said that following to safety measures is essential, even now as the increasing availability of vaccines seems to shine a light at the end of the tumultuous tunnel.
“Wear a mask,” Hinnant said. “Please wear a mask, at least until our vaccine numbers are greater than they are now. If not for you, please, for someone’s loved one.”
“We need to continue to practice safety measures,” Joyner said. “In our county, we have done a lot to get vaccinations up but we are not clear of this. Until our high-up health officials and scientists give that green light, we need to keep wearing a mask, keep that hand sanitizer in your pocket or your purse, and keep making sure we are on top of safety.”
Education “could take years” to return to normalcy. Joyner said that schools have a long way to go as they reopen.
“Just seeing what has been left out since last March,” Joyner said. “I learned over time it is like when you are playing football. The quarterback has to call an audible at the line when he sees what the defense is doing. I feel like since (last) March we have been calling audibles to keep up with changes from COVID and continue to educate.”
Joyner also said that setbacks are a distinct worry for educators and that the virus has significantly impacted students.
“I know it has had a major impact on student learning and it feels like it will be felt for years to come,” Joyner said. “As educators, as communities, we got to pull together to see how to serve our kids so they don’t suffer these education setbacks. There are long talks to be had on closing the gap of learning.”
Joyner believes he was exposed to the virus at a youth conference in Georgia. “I’ve won many awards for working with youth ... That was not an award I wanted to win.”
He was quarantined in his home, from March 10 to March 26. “It feels like now, after a diagnosis, people are back in public much quicker,” Joyner said.
It shows how far the state and nation have come, he said, even while it still is difficult to look back and see that a half million Americans have died.
“I want to truly express my condolences for the 500,000 people who have lost their lives to this virus,” Joyner said. “While I am extremely grateful to be alive today that does not take away from the tragic loss of the people in our community and our world who have lost loved ones.”