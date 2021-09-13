Online registration has opened for individuals who want to speak at Thursday’s public hearing on redistricting North Carolina’s Senate and House districts.
The redistricting hearing is scheduled for 3 p.m. Thursday at Pitt Community College, in the Craig F. Goess Student Center, 169 Bulldog Run, Winterville.
People can sign up in advance by visiting https://www.ncleg.gov/requesttospeak/52
The link will be open until 11 a.m. Thursday.
Individuals also can sign up on-site before the session.
Each person may speak for up to two minutes, according to a legislative news release.
The House and Senate redistricting committees started the first of 13 public hearings on Sept. 8. While no maps on proposed redistricting plans have been publicly released, the public hearings are a chance for individuals to share their opinions on what matters when redistricting.
Individuals who don’t want to attend the in-person meeting can submit online comments at https://www.ncleg.gov/requestforcomments/38.