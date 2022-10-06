OPEC+ makes big oil cut to boost prices; pump costs may rise

Taps are seen at a gas station in Frankfurt, Germany, on Wednesday. The OPEC+ alliance is weighing a cut of a million barrels per day or more. The idea is to boost oil prices that have fallen from summer highs.

 Michael Probst/the associated press

FRANKFURT, Germany — The OPEC+ alliance of oil-exporting countries decided Wednesday to sharply cut production to prop up sagging oil prices, a move analysts said could deal the struggling global economy another blow and raise pump prices for U.S. drivers just ahead of key national elections.

The prices of regular gas in Greenville shot up by 50 cents in some locations on Wednesday, just days after dropping below $3 a gallon for the first time in months. Stations along Greenville Boulevard that sold gas for $2.99.9 a gallon on Tuesday sold it for $3.49.9 on Wednesday.


