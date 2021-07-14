The filing deadline for the 2021 municipal elections is almost here and there are no candidates for six seats spread across three Pitt County communities.
Only one person filed to run on Wednesday, Steven M. Williams, for filed for re-election to the Fountain Board of Commissioners.
Two seats on the Fountain board have no candidates.
Two candidates also are needed to round out the ballots for the Grimesland Board of Aldermen and Simpson Village Council.
Filing for the municipal elections ends at noon Friday.
The Pitt County Board of Elections, located in a modular unit behind the Pitt County Office Building, 1717 W. Fifth St., is open 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.
“It is recommended that potential candidates file sooner than later to avoid any last minute emergencies,” said Pitt County Elections Director Dave Davis.
Filing for Ayden candidates begins on July 26 and runs until Aug. 13. Falkland won’t have an election this year.
Three candidates also are being sought for the Candlewick Area Sanitary District Board.
The board was established to advocate for and manage the development of a sewer system in Candlewick subdivision, located on the western outskirts of Greenville off Stantonsburg Road.
Board members supervise the project, along with Pitt County government officials, engineers and the Greenville Utilities Commission.
The board also updates residents on the project’s progress.
The project hit a snag last year when the Greenville City Council denied a request to waive its requirement that developments outside Greenville’s city limits agree to annexation to receive sewer service.
A council with different members waived the annexation requirement in 2015. However, the funding available to build and connect the sewer system to GUC didn’t include enough funding to connect sewer to all the houses in the development and a nearby neighborhood.
Candlewick was seeking a second grant to complete the project but without the city’s approval the application was put on hold.
Candidate filings
Bethel Mayor
- Gloristine Brown (I)
Bethel Board of Commissioners (5 seats)
- Ferrell Blount (I)
- Janet Everett Davis (I)
- Ed Dennis Jr. (I)
- Thomas W. Lilley (I)
- Carl Wilson (I)
Farmville Mayor
- John O. Moore (I)
Farmville Board of Commissioners (2 seats)
- David Lee Shackleford (I)
- Alma Cobb Hobbs (I)
Fountain Mayor
- Kathy A. Parker
Fountain Board of Commissioners
- Steven M. Williams (I)
Grifton Mayor
- Billy Ray Jackson (I)
Grifton Board of Commissioners (2 seats, 1 unexpired term)
- Raymond Oakes (I)
- Claude Kennedy (I)
- David C. Anderson (unexpired term)
Grimesland Board of Aldermen (5 seats)
- Ted Bowles (I)
- Ronnie Bowling (I)
- Eleanor H. Farr (I)
Simpson Mayor
- Richard C. Zeck (I)
Simpson Village Council (3 seats)
- Dianne Thomas (I)
Winterville Mayor
- Tucker Moore
- Veronica W. Roberson
Winterville Town Council (2 seats)
- Brandy M. Daniels
- Johnny Moye (I)
“I” stands for incumbent.