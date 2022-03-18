The 2020 season finished on a high note for Pitt Community College’s music program. Its annual Black Composers Concert brought some 200 vocalists and instrumentalists, representing a half dozen musical groups, to the stage to perform for a near-capacity crowd.
But it wasn’t supposed to end that way. The annual concert, held in February in celebration of Black History Month, was the last time the Pitt Community College Symphony Orchestra would take the stage for more than two years.
“It was just a great event,” PCC Symphony Orchestra Conductor Michael Stephenson recalled. “Next thing I knew, everything got shut down.”
Next week, the orchestra will return for its first live performance since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. The long-awaited Black Composers Concert will include an orchestral work by 19th-century British composer Samuel Coleridge-Taylor, along with music by Stevie Wonder and Jon Batiste.
“It’s sort of like we’ve gone full circle,” Stephenson said, “because we’re coming back with the concert that we left with.”
Also featuring Emerald City Big Band, along with gospel choirs from PCC and East Carolina University, the event will not only illuminate the contributions of unsung composers but will celebrate the comeback of performers who persisted.
“The whole pandemic was a really difficult time for the music program at Pitt,” said Stephenson, who serves as coordinator of music and drama at PCC. “We had a very hard time being able to really keep things moving forward at all.”
The community-based orchestra, which before COVID-19 was nearly 60 members strong, has dwindled to about 40 musicians. Although many solo artists turned to online performances during the pandemic, restrictions on group gatherings presented more difficulties for ensembles. Challenges with internet speeds made it impractical to rehearse via Zoom. Except for a few outdoor sessions that Stephenson organized, the PCC Symphony Orchestra essentially shut down.
“For a community group, it’s the socialization that is truly the most important part,” he said. “The thing that people missed the most is the fact that you really build a family with each other. When that’s gone, it’s a big chunk of your ability to be connected.”
Emerald City Big Band, which Stephenson also directs, faced some similar challenges. That is one reason he was able to include both groups on the program for the Black Composer’s Concert.
“They both like to do full concerts,” Stephenson said. “With the limited amount of rehearsal time that we had, we could only prepare so much music for each ensemble, so it really allows me to do this concert with both groups.”
Also new to this year’s concert is ECU Gospel Choir, which is joining PCC’s Elements of Praise for the performance. Michael Johnson, assistant director of the ECU Gospel Choir, is a violinist and assistant conductor for the PCC Symphony Orchestra.
The director of orchestra and choirs at D.H. Conley High School, he is responsible for selecting Coleridge-Taylor’s “Petite Suite De Concert” for the orchestra’s performance. Johnson had become familiar with Coleridge-Taylor’s work while researching orchestral music by composers of the African diaspora as part of his graduate studies in orchestral conducting at ECU.
Born in London in 1875 to an English mother and an African father, Coleridge-Taylor is considered to be the first major classical composer of African descent. Sometimes referred to as the “African Mahler,” he was often compared to his contemporary, Austrian composer Gustav Mahler. But Coleridge-Taylor, perhaps best known for “The Song Hiawatha” based on a poem by Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, faced challenges due to his race.
“For me as an African-American orchestral conductor who’s really never performed music by composers who looked like me or come from a similar background, I wanted to do more research into that to bring that to the classroom,” Johnson said.
While his students at Conley have not performed Coleridge-Taylor’s complex works, they have been introduced to the influential composer, whom Johnson is gratified to share with his community.
“For me it is a fever dream of wanting to show that the black culture isn’t monolithic,” he said. “There’s a lot of black excellence and black contributions to the field of classical music, and this concert is, I think, a great way to celebrate those contributions.
“What I would love to see happen is for it to grow and expand and find new ways to put this great music into the hands of the younger generation so that they don’t feel like, ‘If I want to play violin I have to play Beethoven,’” he said. “It’s all about bringing more voices of classical music to the table so that we can diversify what we perform so that we can reach more people.”
Johnson conducted the orchestra and community choir performance of “Lift Every Voice and Sing” at the last Black Composers Concert two years ago. Even then, he was hoping to bring Coleridge-Taylor’s work to the concert in 2021 before the cancellation of that event.
No community choir has been formed for this year’s performance, but Stephenson hopes to reintroduce the concept next year. Though he expects 90 to 100 musicians to take the stage throughout the performance, about half as many as in 2020, he is glad to see the concert’s return at last.
“We left with our Black Composers Concert and now we’re returning once again with our Black Composes Concert,” Stephenson said. “To be able to get back into a performance setting, just to witness live music after we’ve been closed in for two years, there’s just something very special about that.”
The annual Black Composers Concert will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Koinonia Christian Center, 1405 Greenville Blvd. The PCC Symphony Orchestra and several student groups will be featured. The Emerald City Big Band will present a tribute to the Count Basie Orchestra featuring the vocals of RaSheeda Waddell and Emery Davis. Masks and social distancing are required. The concert is free, but donations will be accepted to support the PCC Music Program and the ECU Gospel Choir. For more information, contact R. Michael Stephenson at rstephenson@email.pittcc.edu or 493-7493.