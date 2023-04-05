...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to 1/4 NM or less.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers, and the coastal
waters from Cape Lookout to Surf City.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.
&&
Weather Alert
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&
Emerge Gallery and Art Center will showcase the work of three ECU School of Art and Design students in April.
Artwork from students in East Carolina University’s School of Art and Design will be on display this month at Greenville Museum of Art and Emerge Gallery and Art Center.
Emerge will host two exhibitions, “Facets in Nature” and “Ugh … they won’t let me do anything,” which will be open April 7-27. “Facets in Nature,” on exhibit in the Don Edwards Gallery, features the work of metal smiths Tradesia “Tee” Simpson and Logan Stevens, while printmaker Brian Mendez’s work will be showcased in the Harvey Wooten Gallery.
Through lithography, serigraphy, and etching, Mendez combines processes to create compositions that bring together drawn imagery with texture. Elements of the artist’s process allow for there to be parts that stand out on their own while they also help to create a unified composition.
Simpson was drawn to the patience, solitude and manual effort it takes to create metal work. The artist creates functional jewelry and uses the imagery of puzzle pieces, skull heads, and fluid patterns in a combination with techniques such as piercings, castings, enameling and fabrication.
Stevens’ work explores living nature, both beautiful and blemished. The artist, who began painting and drawing before discovering metal work, finds beauty in the overlooked and unconventional.
Greenville Museum of Art will host master of fine arts thesis exhibitions for graduate students John Rhodes-Pruitt, Thaddeus R. Prevette and Karena “Kidd” Graves from April 7-28.
Rhodes-Pruitt’s “Beyond the Folds” will be on view in the Commons Gallery. He uses origami, cyanotype, and both traditional and non-traditional drawing techniques.
Prevette’s “The Legend of Ayon” will be exhibited in the West Wing Gallery. The artist has a fascination with mythology and folklore, which has heavily influenced this series of sculptural work. Each sculptural piece takes the form of a figure or relic with its own story.
Graves’ “Fish Dreams” will be displayed in the West Wing Gallery. The artist, taught to fish as a child, comes from a family that shares symbolic dreams about fish. This series of works contains sculptural assemblages and woven textiles to depict imagery of family connections, experiences and understanding of dreams.
Both Emerge and Greenville Museum of Art will host opening receptions from 5-8 p.m. on April 7, as part of First Friday Artwalk.
Emerge Gallery is located at 404 Evans St. For more information, visit www.emergegallery.com or call 551-6947. The Greenville Museum of Art is at 802 S. Evans St. Visit gmoa.org or call 758-1946.
Gray Gallery, located inside Jenkins Fine Arts Center on campus, will host two exhibitions this spring for seniors in the bachelor of fine arts program. The first is from April 3-14, with a closing reception from 5-8 p.m. April 14. The second is from April 24-May 5, with a closing reception from 5-8 p.m. May 5.