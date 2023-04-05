Emerge

Emerge Gallery and Art Center will showcase the work of three ECU School of Art and Design students in April.

 Contributed photo

Artwork from students in East Carolina University’s School of Art and Design will be on display this month at Greenville Museum of Art and Emerge Gallery and Art Center.

Emerge will host two exhibitions, “Facets in Nature” and “Ugh … they won’t let me do anything,” which will be open April 7-27. “Facets in Nature,” on exhibit in the Don Edwards Gallery, features the work of metal smiths Tradesia “Tee” Simpson and Logan Stevens, while printmaker Brian Mendez’s work will be showcased in the Harvey Wooten Gallery.