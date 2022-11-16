The week before Thanksgiving, many people are expressing gratitude through giving back to children in need around the world.

Operation Christmas Child’s National Collection Week, which continues through Nov. 21, aims to collect gift-filled shoe boxes for 11 million children. Winterville’s Reedy Branch Free Will Baptist Church is one of more than 4,500 sites that are open this week to collect gift donations.

